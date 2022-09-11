Wolverines knock off #13 BYU 4-2 in UCCU Crosstown Clash?

The Utah Valley women’s soccer team defeated the 13th-ranked BYU Cougars at South Field in Provo, Utah. The cougars were the 2021-22 National runner-ups in the NCAA Tournament.

The Utah Valley women’s soccer team knocked off the #13 Brigham Young Cougars 4-1 at South Field in Provo, Utah on Saturday, Sep. 10. This was the highest-ranked opponent that the Wolverines have ever defeated in women’s soccer program history.

The Wolverine’s four goals came from four different players, with Hannah Lee, Heather Stainbrook, Isabella Stewart and Julianna Carter finding the back of the net. Lee led the Wolverines with five shots and two shots on goal. Faith Webber also managed two shots on goal in the contest. Webber, Lee, Carter and Jenna Shepherd recorded assists in the contest. Wolverine keeper Idalia Serrano played all 90 minutes of the contest, recording three saves and allowing two goals.

The Wolverines fell behind early, as BYU’s Brecken Mozingo found the back of the net in just the fourth minute of play. The Wolverines would find the equalizer in the 11th minute, as Shepherd set up Lee who scored for Utah Valley.

Utah Valley would then move to claim sole possession of the lead in the 24th minute, as Heather Stainbrook found the back of the net. Up 2-1 and getting plenty of chances, the Wolverines simply needed to maintain their aggressiveness throughout the rest of the contest.

Just before half in the 40th minute, however, BYU would find the equalizer, knotting things at 2-2 by means of a goal from Allie Fryer. It appeared as though the teams would go into the halftime break tied, but Stewart had other plans. Stewart fired a shot in the 44th minute and scored for the Wolverines, putting them up 3-2 just before the half and reclaiming the lead.

After an electric first half full of high-octane offense, the second half would be much less eventful. Despite 10 shots from BYU in the half, the Wolverines did not allow another goal in the contest. Carter put the nail in the coffin to go up 4-2 in the 78th minute with a goal, assisted by Webber.

Utah Valley now moves to 4-1-2 on the season. After their historic victory against #13 BYU, the Wolverines move on to face New Mexico State on the road in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The match takes place on Friday, Sep. 16, kicking off at 7 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

