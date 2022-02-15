Wolverines fall to RSL in preseason scrimmage 8-1

The UVU men’s soccer team traveled up to Herriman on Wednesday, Feb. 9, to help Real Salt Lake prepare for the 2022 MLS season with a preseason scrimmage. The game finished with an 8-1 win for RSL after a 120-minute game split into two sets of 60 minutes. The match was a great learning experience for the Wolverines, being able to play against some of the country’s top talent and learn from their playing style and tendencies.

“It is about getting them to believe that we can be the best in the country. We have a long way to go, a lot of hard work, but that’s where I truly believe [we can be]” Head Coach Kyle Beckerman told KSL in an interview postgame.”I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t believe we could win, and now it’s about putting in that hard work and gelling the team together just like we did at RSL.”

Kendi Bellini, a new transfer from the University of North Carolina, scored the Wolverines’ lone goal against the MLS powerhouse early in the first half. Bellini, a Lehi native, was a standout in the Real Salt Lake Academy before moving onto the collegiate level. He has even made an appearance with RSL’s second team, the Real Monarchs, during his time at the academy.

The UVU-RSL connection should only grow stronger now with Beckerman as the head man for the Wolverines. Beckerman was honored by RSL last season for his long and accomplished career with the club, even renaming section five of their stadium “Beckerman’s Block.” UVU currently has eight players from RSL’s youth academy on their roster as well.

The Wolverines will start their season again in the fall semester later this August.