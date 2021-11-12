Wolverines end skid, sweep CBU 3-0

The Wolverines pick up the win after losing four out of their last five games (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Kazna Tanuvasa and Tori Dorius led the way for the Utah Valley women’s volleyball team, righting the ship with a dominating 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-23, 25-21) over the Cal Baptist Lancers on Thursday Nov. 11.

Tanuvasa logged a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs, while Dorius aided in the attack with 11 kills of her own.

The Wolverines have hit a rough patch of late, losing four of their last five matches coming into Thursday’s match, but improved to 12-12 (7-6 WAC) on the season.

After scoring the first point of the match, the Lancers never led again for the opening set. After CBU cut the UVU lead to two at 9-7, the Wolverines went on a 16-8 run, capped off by a Dorius kill to end the set.

The second set was much more tense for UVU, but the Wolverines were able to hold off the Lancers once again to take a 2-0 lead. For much of the set, the two teams traded runs, but the Wolverines were able to get the last run, capping off the set with kills by Tanuvasa, Sadie Hamson, and Kristen Bell.

CBU took an early 6-3 lead in the third set, but the Wolverines were able to respond with a 14-5 run to take a 17-11 lead. The Lancers rallied back with a 5-0 run of their own, but the Wolverines stood strong and were able to close out the set and the match, 25-21.

The Wolverines will close out the regular season against the WAC west division cellar dweller Seattle U on Saturday Nov. 13 at the Lockhart Arena. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. MT, with Senior Day festivities happening prior to the game. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.