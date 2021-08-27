Wolverines Draw Canisius in season opener 1-1

After 110 minutes of play, the Utah Valley men’s soccer match at Canisius resulted in a draw on Thursday, Aug. 26 with a final score of 1-1.

Freshman midfielder Diego Castillo scored the Wolverines lone goal in the 34th minute of the match.

UVU struggled with penalties for the majority of the night, eliciting nine offside penalties in the match as well as one red card and two yellow cards. The Wolverines racked up 16 fouls during the double-overtime draw as well.

Redshirt senior Mark Brown and redshirt junior Jojea Kwizera were hit with yellow cards in the match. Redshirt freshman forward Din Huremovic received a red card late in the 90th minute of the match for an elbow to an opposing player’s face.

UVU controlled the ball offensively, getting 20 shots and nine shots on goal compared to Canisius’ 11 shots and five shots on goal.

This was the first look at the 2021 men’s soccer team and Kyle Beckerman’s UVU coaching debut. The Wolverines faced a familiar Canisius team, going all the way through two overtimes before ultimately resulting in a draw. This was a familiar sight as in the previous match with CC the Wolverines also went to two overtimes, winning with a thrilling goal in the 103rd minute on Sept 13, 2019.

UVU will look to claim their first win of their season on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 against Niagara University at 11 a.m. MT on ESPN 3.

Sports Editor and Senior Staff Writer Junior at Utah Valley University majoring in Communications with emphasis in Journalism and Media