Wolverines draw 1-1 in season opener at Boise State

The Utah Valley women’s soccer team narrowly escaped Boise State, drawing 1-1 after a last-minute goal by BSU was waved off.

The Utah Valley women’s soccer club came to a 1-1 draw in their season opener at Lincoln Recreational Field in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, Aug. 18. BSU’s Carly Cross put a shot right past UVU keeper Idalia Serano into the back of the net in the 85th minute; however, the goal was waved off as Cross was offside.

The Wolverines now start the season at 0-0-1. Sydney Bushman scored the lone goal for the club in the 17th minute of the matchup. Utah Valley’s stifling defense finally gave way in the second half, as BSU got off eight of their 10 shots in the period, ultimately finding the back of the net in the 70th minute. Serano had two saves on the night.

The Wolverines were the aggressors in the first half, getting off six shots compared to just two from BSU. They found their chances early, as Faith Webber fired a shot in the seventh minute that was blocked by BSU keeper Genevieve Crenshaw. Utah Valley would get another chance in the 10th minute, this time coming from Nicole Ray; however, the shot was again saved by BSU.

The Wolverines’ persistence would pay off in the 17th minute, as Julianna Carter found Bushman who fired a shot top center and found the back of the net. Utah Valley would get three more shots off in the half, with an off-target attempt from Ashley Hughes and back-to-back saved attempts from Webber.

Utah Valley stayed aggressive in the second half; however, their defense yielded more opportunities for BSU which proved to be the difference maker. Heather Stainbrook had a chance to push the lead in the 51st minute; however, BSU’s Crenshaw was there yet again. Crenshaw saved or blocked five of the Wolverines’ six shots on goal.

The Wolverines’ next matchup will be their home opener at Clyde Field, where they will face off against Colorado College on Aug. 22. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

