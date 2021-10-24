Wolverines down Cal Baptist 1-0 on senior day

The Utah Valley Wolverines beat California Baptist 1-0 on Senior Day this past Saturday thanks to a goal by sophomore Heather Stainbrook in the 17th minute.

After a strong start to the game and multiple opportunities to score, UVU found the back of the net off a defensive breakdown resulting in a cross from junior forward Sadie Brockbank which led to Stainbrook’s finish.

The Wolverines kept their foot on the gas for the rest of the first half, looking to score every play and keeping possession in the attacking third of the field. In the bottom of the first half, CBU had their first two shots of the game but senior goalkeeper Brooklyn Neilsen saved both in spectacular fashion.

After dominating the first half, the Wolverines were somewhat stunned when CBU started the second half aggressive on the offensive end. The Lancers had two more chances on goal, but Neilsen, who had her 9th shut-out game of the season, handled the attempts beautifully. Once the Wolverines shut down CBU’s early attacks, they took control of the momentum once again.

While both teams had chances to score in the second half, neither could convert those into goals. At the 58-minute mark, things started to get chippy between the Wolverines and the Lancers, resulting in a yellow card to CBU’s Erin Gallagher; and, three minutes later, a yellow card to CBU’s McKenna Ray. The Wolverines didn’t come away without a card of their own — in the 86th minute, Brockbank received a yellow as well.

“Wasn’t the prettiest game, but we did what it took to get the result and we had large stints where we played good soccer,” said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. “Obviously the entire team wanted to put out a performance to honor [the seniors].” The seniors include Neilsen, Breanna Dewaal and Amber Tripp. Saturday was these players’ final match at Clyde Field. After the game, they said it was bittersweet to play their final game for UVU, but also noted how much they’ve enjoyed their college soccer careers.

UVU looks to lengthen their win streak to four as they go to play New Mexico State next Thursday, Oct. 28. The game will begin at 7 p.m. MT. The match can be streamed on the WAC Digital Network.