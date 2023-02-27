Wolverines dominate Portland State 12-2 to end five game losing streak

The Utah Valley women’s softball team (4-9) put together an outstanding performance in a 12-2 win against Portland State (4-10). UVU was looking for a statement victoryas they were on a five-game losing streak. Thewin should helpthem gain some momentum as a team going into next week.

Brooke Saili pitched a phenomenal game only allowing one earned run and striking out four batters. The Wolverines also had 7 players hit at least one base hit, scoring a total of 12 runs. Angelique Mann was 3 for 4 on the plate and brought in two RBI’s, one of those was to take the lead in the 4th inning.

From then on, UVU continued to dominate, scoring runs in the last three innings including a total of six in the 6th inning to put the game out of reach.

Kalena Shepard went 2 for 3 with one run scored and an RBI. Rylee Thorpe also went 2 for 3 with a total of 3 runs scored and recorded an RBI along with it. Taylee Wooten played a big part in most of these runs bringing in four runs off her two base hits.

Both teams remained scoreless in the 1st inning with the Wolverines leaving one stranded on second base. Rylee Thorpe was the first to get on the board for either team, hitting a single up the middle then stealing to 2nd to be brought in by Wooten’s sacrifice RBI.

Through the first 4 innings Saili didn’t allow any hits on base until Portland State’s Bailee Noland homered to left field. After getting two outs in a row to end the 4th inning, the Wolverines caught fire bringing in three runs and had five runners on base the entire 5th inning.

Shepard drove in Katelyn Bridgeman who checked in to pinch hit, for their first run of the inning. From this point on Utah Valley did not let up, scoring six runs and cycling through all of their batters to extend their lead to eleven.

Portland State was able to bring in one run in the bottom of the 6th but it wasn’t enough to come within reach. Saili closed out the game with a fly out to center field to lead the Wolverines to their fourth win of the season.

Utah Valley was ready to go for their next match against No. 19 Texas A&M, but it was canceled due to rain after playing one inning.

With this statement win, UVU looks to continue this momentum into their next game as they will face San Diego, Sunday Feb 26th at 1 p.m MT. This will air live and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related