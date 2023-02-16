Wolverines defeat No. 21 UNC 22-20 in regular season finale

Kainalu Estrella gets favorable position over his opponent (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The Wolverines picked up their third win of the season in their regular season finale.

The Utah Valley University men’s wrestling team (3-9, 2-6 Big 12) edged out the University of Northern Colorado Bears (12-5, 2-5 Big 12) 22-20 on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah.

Five Wolverines combined victories to score the 22 points for UVU.

Kase Mauger (125 pounds) and Mahonri Rushton (184) each scored a fall over their opponents, with Mauger falling No. 18-ranked Stevo Poulin 4:34 and Rushton falling Branson Britten 6:46, to award the Wolverines 12 points.

No. 7 Demetrius Romero (174) scored a 13-5 major decision over No. 33 Andrew Berreyesa to give UVU four more points. No. 20 Evan Bockman (197) and No. 33 Chase Trussell (285) combined for six more points total for the Wolverines following decisions over Xavier Vasquez and Xavier Doolin, respectively.

The Wolverines next compete in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on March 4 and March 5 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Following the conference tournament will be the NCAA Championships, which will also be at the BOK Center, from March 16-18.

RESULTS (via gouvu.com)

Northern Colorado 20, Utah Valley 22

125 – Kase Mauger (UVU) over #18 Stevo Poulin (UNC), Fall (4:34)

133 – Jace Koelzer (UNC) over Kobe Nelms (UVU), DEC 6-2

141 – #1 Andrew Alirez (UNC) over Ty Smith (UVU), DEC 10-4

149 – Chris Sandoval (UNC) over Isaiah Delgado (UVU), SV-1 8-6

157 – #28 Vincent Zerben (UNC) over Tyson Humpherys (UVU), TF 23-8

165 – Baylor Fernandes (UNC) over Kyler Lake (UVU) Fall (4:22)

174 – #7 Demetrius Romero (UVU) over #33 Andrew Berreyesa (UNC), MD 13-5

184 – Mahonri Rushton (UVU) over Branson Britten (UNC), Fall 6:46

197 – #20 Evan Bockman (UVU) over Xavier Vasquez (UNC), DEC 10-3

285 – #33 Chase Trussell (UVU) over Xavier Doolin (UNC), DEC 6-3

Ex: 149 Benji Alanis (UNC) over Kainalu Estrella (UVU), DEC 5-3

