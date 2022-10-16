Wolverines continue dominant play, defeat SFA 2-0

The Utah Valley University women’s soccer team has now won four out of their last five matchups and has established themselves as one of the top teams in the WAC.

The Utah Valley University women’s soccer team defeated the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 2-0 on Saturday at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah. The Wolverines are firing on all cylinders, winning four out of their last five games.

Faith Webber and Sydney Bushman got on the board for the Wolverines in the contest. The Wolverines dominated the offensive side of the ball, outshooting 24-7 and 5-4 in shots on goal. UVU kept their composure throughout the matchup, only picking up one foul in the contest and no yellow or red cards.

Starting off the match aggressively, the Wolverines fired six shots in the first 25 minutes of play and found the back of the net on the sixth attempt. In the 24th minute, Hannah Lee found Webber in good position and Webber fired a shot in the back of the net. The Wolverines switched to conservative play for much of the rest of the half, going the entire period without another shot attempt.

The Wolverines reignited the aggressiveness they demonstrated in the first half, firing eight shots in the first fifteen minutes of the period, all of which were off target or saved. In the 70th minute of play, Heather Stainbrook set up Bushman who scored the Wolverine’s second goal of the night, giving them a commanding 2-0 lead. The Wolverines would ride their lead to the finish line, claiming the victory.

UVU next travels to Abilene, Texas to take on Abilene Christian University on Friday, Oct. 21. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Sports Editor and Senior Staff Writer Senior at Utah Valley University majoring in applied communications.

