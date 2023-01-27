Wolverines can’t stop red-hot Redhawks, fall 66-58

Utah Valley University’s women’s basketball team is now 1-8 in conference play and in last place in the WAC standings, continuing their eight-game losing streak.

Utah Valley University’s women’s basketball team (4-16, 1-8 Western Athletic Conference) was handed their eighth-straight loss on Thursday as they fell to Seattle University (2-16, 2-6 WAC) 66-58 at the UCCU Center. The Redhawks shot 45% from beyond the arch including 100% in the third quarter and 50% in the fourth en route to victory over the Wolverines.

Three Wolverines reached double figures in the contest. Shay Fano put up big numbers yet again for UVU as she recorded 16 points, six rebounds, and four steals. Kaylee Byon recorded 14 points and three assists for the Wolverines while Eleyana Tafisi scored 13 points, grabbed five boards, dished out five assists, and picked up three steals. SU outrebounded UVU 43-33 in the contest.

The Wolverines started out scorching as they jumped out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter, shooting 50% from the floor and 60% from three-point land. They held SU to just 11% shooting and five total points in the opening quarter.

UVU was unable to keep their momentum, as their shots stopped falling while SU heated up. The Wolverines were outscored 19-12 in the second quarter as they shot just 5-16 from the field. The teams went into halftime with Utah Valley maintaining an eight-point lead after leading by as many as 15.

The third quarter was all Redhawks as they shot 84% from the field and 100% from beyond the arch. They outscored the Wolverines 28-14 and claimed a 52-46 lead going into the final quarter of play.

Needing to build some kind of momentum, the Wolverines could not get shots to fall in the fourth quarter as they shot 21.05% from the field and a frigid 12.5% from three. UVU did not come closer than within six points and they were unable to pull off the comeback, losing 66-58.

