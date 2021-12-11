Wolverines snap Montana six game win streak 63-50

Josie Williams notched her sixth double-double of the season to help lead the Utah Valley Wolverines to a 63-50 lead over the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday, Dec. 9 in Missoula, Montana.

Williams led the way with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Maria Carvalho added 12 points, including a pair of clutch second-half threes that helped the Wolverines overcome a halftime deficit. UVU shot 50% from three, going 5-10 on the night. The Wolverines made it a point of emphasis to work inside, posting 38 points in the paint.

Williams started off strong, scoring 8 points in the opening quarter, aided by Carvalho’s 4. Both players were forced to sit most of the second quarter due to foul trouble, but the Wolverine bench was able to step up in their absence. Megan Jensen filled in for Williams in the post, logging six points and five rebounds in the first half. Jensen would finish with eight points and eight rebounds.

The Lady Grizz held a 28-27 lead heading to intermission, and a quick 5-0 run to start the half saw that lead expand to six. Madison Grange had the answer for the Wolverines, scoring five of her nine points in the opening minutes of the third quarter, including an acrobatic layup she converted for an and-one, to help close the gap.

UVU’s offense clicked from there, closing out the quarter on a 15-7 run to take a 42-40 lead into the final frame. The Wolverines outscored Montana 21-10 in the final quarter. UVU found its stroke from three in the fourth quarter, nailing three straight from Tahlia White, Ally Blackham, and Carvalho to ice the game.

Thursday’s game was the first in a stretch of seven-straight road games that will take the team as close as Salt Lake City and as far as Stephenville, Texas over the next month. By the time the Wolverines take the court at the UCCU Center on January 13th versus the Seattle U Redhawks, 43 days will have passed between home games.

The Wolverines will stay in Big Sky Country to take on the Montana State Cougars on Saturday, Dec. 11. That game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. MDT and can be streamed on ESPN+.