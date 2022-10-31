Volleyball tied for first in WAC after win over ACU

The Utah Valley University Wolverines defeated the Abilene Christain Wildcats in four sets (20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 29-27). With the win the Wolverines mov to 9-1 in WAC play and 15-7 on the season. The Wolverines are now tied for first place in the conference standings.

The Wolverines led the match in four of the five major stats. Kazna Tanuvasa led the match with 20 kills, Makayla Broadbent recorded 6 blocks, Abbie Miller contributed with 32 assists, and Bryton Nixon had 20 digs in the win.

In the first set both battled hard, knotting things at seven until the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run to grab a 13-7 lead. The Wolverines rallied back with a run of their own to lessen the deficit to one at 13-12. A few attacking errors from the Wolverines and kills from the Wildcats in the final parts of the set contributed to the Wildcats taking the first set.

The second set was very tight late as the Wolverines held a 20-18 lead. A back-and-forth battle proceeded bringing the score to 23-21. A kill and block from Kalea Kennedy secured the set and tied the match 1-1 for the Wolverines.

The third set was no different than the second with both teams going back-and-forth with a tie late in the

Set at 16-16. From then on, both teams would score a pair of points and then give up a pair of points. The Wolverines found themselves with a 23-21 lead and a kill and block from Broadbent sealed the set for the Wolverines, taking a 2-1 set lead.

After a push and pull start to the fourth set the set was tied at 12-12. The Wildcats broke ice with a 4-0 run to give themselves a 16-12 lead. A few plays later the Wolverines put together a 4-0 run of their own taking a 21-19 lead. On match point, holding a 24-23 lead, Natalie Palmer had a ball handling error tying the set at 24. After a few more points from each side the set was again tied at 27-27. A kill from Caleigh Vagana and a match point error from ACU clinched the Wolverines third set of the match.

The Wolverines start their two game home stand on Thursday against New Mexico State at 6 P.M.

