Volleyball falls to Weber State in five set thriller

The Utah Valley Wolverines fell to The Weber State Wildcats in five sets 28-26, 25-19, 10-25, 15-25, 14-16 after holding a 2-0 set lead.

The beginning of the match was very competitive as both sides traded points bringing things to a 14-12 Wildcat lead. The Wolverines responded with a 9-1 run after strong serving performances from sophomore Natalie Palmer and freshman Avery Shewell. The Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run of their own which helped tie the set at 21-21. Kills from Tori Dorius and a Wildcat attack error helped seal the set for the Wolverines.

In the start of the second set neither side could maintain a lead as the match went back and forth. The Wolverines late push helped secure their second straight set only needing one more to win.

On the brink of a loss Weber State controlled the third set with multiple 5-0 runs that allowed them to gain a large 24-9 lead. A kill from Weber State’s Emma Mangum clinched the set for the Wildcats and narrowed the Wolverines lead to one set entering the fourth set.

With momentum on their side the Wildcats gained control of the fourth set at the midway mark as they obtained a 12-6 lead. The Wolverines tried to battle back but a 5-0 run led the Wildcats to a second consecutive set win, tying the match at two sets apiece.

Entering the final set tied 2-2 both sides knew the importance of this last set. The set would be a battle as neither side held a lead larger than two. Up 14-13 the Wolverines found themselves with match point and service. Unfortunately a service error from Palmer handed the ball back to the Wildcats in which they were able to capitalize with a kill and service ace to win the match.

After a heartbreaking loss the Wolverines will travel to Provo to take on rival BYU in a UCCU Crowntown Clash on Saturday Sep. 17 at 6 P.M. MDT.

For a full team schedule and information, visit gouvu.com.