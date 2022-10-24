Volleyball defeats Utah Tech in Old Hammer Rivalry game

UVU defeated Utah Tech in the Old Hammer Rivalry game three sets to none (25-17, 25-19, 25-19) to extend their win streak against Utah Tech to seven straight games.

Strong individual performances from five Wolverines lead the UVU to a sweep as all five athletes lead the match in their respective stat. Kazna Tanuvasa tallied 14 kills, Natalie Palmer and Avery Shewell had three aces each, and Makayla Bradbent and Kalea Kennedy both recorded five blocks.

The Wolverines came out of the gate strong jumping to a 10-4 lead midway through the set. A 5-0 run later in the set would put the Wolverines up 20-12 in which they were able to ride out behind kills from Kennedy and Tori Dorius to help the Wolverines win the set 25-17.

The Trailblazers kept the start of the second set very competitive starting things off 10-7 in favor of the Wolverines. A commanding 8-0 run put the Trailblazers up 15-10 heading into the later portion of the set. Down late the Wolverines responded with a 7-0 and 4-0 run to win the second set.

A back and forth third set found itself at 9-9 with neither side able to pull away. That was until the Wolverines put together a 7-0 run. Up 22-18 two kills from Shewell and a service ace from Abbie Miller put the set and match away for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines hit the road for a three game road trip as their first and next stop is in Cedar City against Southern Utah this Saturday.

For a full team schedule and information, visit gouvu.com.

