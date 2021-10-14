UVU draws Seattle U behind lone goal from Beeston

The Wolverines played Seattle to a draw Sunday as freshman defender Grace Beeston found the back of the net in the 17th minute, the only UVU player to score in the match. This game is the second of a lackluster three-game road trip for UVU as the Wolverines were still reeling from a 1-0 loss at Cal Baptist on Friday.

“The team came out and were mentally invested and physically competed in the entire match,” said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. “We’re not happy with the tie and we felt like we did enough to win. Seattle is a very good team and we can walk away from this with our heads held high with the effort we gave.”

Both teams scored their respective goals within the first 18 minutes of the match. The Wolverines found the back of the net first, off an assist from junior forward Sadie Brockbank to Beeston. Beeston fired the shot from 25 yards out and found the right side of the net to take the 1-0 advantage.

A little over a minute later, Seattle U’s Hallie Bergferd sent the ball in to Leahi Manthei who took the shot from 20 yards out. The ball skipped off of a Wolverine defender and changed course as senior goalkeeper Brooklyn Nielsen continued to go the other direction and the Redhawk’s got the equalizer.

The next 92 minutes of game time couldn’t produce a winner as both teams fought hard. The Wolverines did not go without their opportunities though, they led the match with 12 shots and 7 shots on goal.

In the second half, SU put together a run and nearly bested the Wolverines with a goal. Sydney Carr passed to Manthei, who sent the ball in to Bergford, but Nielsen altered the shot enough to keep the match tied.

The series between the Redhawks and the Wolverines dates back to 2008 with Seattle U leading the all-time record 15-4-4. UVU has never won a match in Seattle facing a record of 0-9-1 at Championship field.

With the draw, UVU stays idle in the WAC West Division standings in fourth behind Grand Canyon, New Mexico State and CBU.

The Wolverines will complete their road trip on Saturday as they head to St. George to take on WAC foe Dixie State in the old hammer rivalry. The match begins at 1 p.m. MT and can be viewed on the WAC Digital Network.

Brice Larson is currently a Junior at UVU majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media studies. He enjoys everything about sports and one day hopes to become a college football analyst and play by play commentator.