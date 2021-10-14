UVU draws Seattle U behind lone goal from Beeston

2 mins ago Brice Larson

#4 Grace Beeston scores Wolverines only goal of the night (Photo courtesy of UVU athletics)

The Wolverines played Seattle to a draw Sunday as freshman defender Grace Beeston found the back of the net in the 17th minute, the only UVU player to score in the match. This game is the second of a lackluster three-game road trip for UVU as the Wolverines were still reeling from a 1-0 loss at Cal Baptist on Friday.  

“The team came out and were mentally invested and physically competed in the entire match,” said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. “We’re not happy with the tie and we felt like we did enough to win. Seattle is a very good team and we can walk away from this with our heads held high with the effort we gave.”

Both teams scored their respective goals within the first 18 minutes of the match. The Wolverines found the back of the net first, off an assist from junior forward Sadie Brockbank to Beeston. Beeston fired the shot from 25 yards out and found the right side of the net to take the 1-0 advantage. 

A little over a minute later, Seattle U’s Hallie Bergferd sent the ball in to Leahi Manthei who took the shot from 20 yards out. The ball skipped off of a Wolverine defender and changed course as senior goalkeeper Brooklyn Nielsen continued to go the other direction and the Redhawk’s got the equalizer. 

The next 92 minutes of game time couldn’t produce a winner as both teams fought hard. The Wolverines did not go without their opportunities though, they led the match with  12 shots and 7 shots on goal.

In the second half, SU put together a run and nearly bested the Wolverines with a goal. Sydney Carr passed to Manthei, who sent the ball in to Bergford, but Nielsen altered the shot enough to keep the match tied.

The series between the Redhawks and the Wolverines dates back to 2008 with Seattle U leading the all-time record 15-4-4. UVU has never won a match in Seattle facing a record of 0-9-1 at Championship field. 

With the draw, UVU stays idle in the WAC West Division standings in fourth behind Grand Canyon, New Mexico State and CBU. 

The Wolverines will complete their road trip on Saturday as they head to St. George to take on WAC foe Dixie State in the old hammer rivalry. The match begins at 1 p.m. MT and can be viewed on the WAC Digital Network. 

More Stories

Latinx community discusses imposter syndrome at UVU

2 days ago Matthew Drachman

UVU is 80 years young

3 days ago Ashley Nash

Fertility technology is changing the meaning of family

4 days ago Ivette Pimentel

UVU secures Mark Madsen through 2025-2026 season with five-year contract extension

4 days ago Brice Larson

Dan Nielson extended in five-year deal for the Wolverines

4 days ago Nathan Jackson

Wolverines suffer first loss in conference play against San José State 1-0

4 days ago Nathan Farmer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.