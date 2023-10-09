Utah Valley’s 2023 Men’s Soccer campaign 

Reading Time: 2 minutes UVU Men’s Soccer has had a rough season thus far, but with plenty to play. The Wolverines season with a full recap and what is up next.

The Utah Valley Men’s Soccer team (1-5-4, 0-1-1) have struggled to find any rhythm in their 2023 campaign, but their season has had a lot of upsides despite having an overall record of 1-5-4.

Head coach, Kyle Beckerman discussed earlier this season, “It’s a tough place to be right now and the confidence just isn’t there, so we got to build it up.” He added, “The only way I know is to just get back to work and improve every day.”

There is a lot of young talent on this Wolverine squad and a lot to look forward to as this team will continue to grow, work together, and build their teammate chemistry on and off the field.

Although UVU has struggled to find a win in their last nine games, they have managed to draw in five of those games. Three of those losses came to nationally ranked opponents: No. 23 Western Michigan, No. 6 Portland and No. 23 Seattle University.

Omar Yehya and Alejandro Silva have been crucial for the Wolverines as they have combined for five goals and four assists so far this season. Michele Signorelli is not far behind with his three goals for the year.

Landon Carter has also stepped up for UVU, as he has racked up a total of 17 saves and kept the Wolverines close in most of their games. However, they are still looking for answers on the defensive side of the ball, having been outscored by their opponents 14-27 on the year.

Although outscored, the Wolverines have recorded 137 shots — 21 more than their opponents.

After a game against Pacific this season, Beckerman focused on scoring with more shots. “We just need to finish our chances. We created enough chances to put the game away but just could not do it.”

This has seemed to be the story for the Wolverines all year and will continue to be a focal point moving forward.

With Silva at the helm of the team, he alluded to how Utah Valley Men’s Soccer has a bright future to look forward to.

“We have talent; we have players that can change games,” Silva added. “There is a lot of potential for this team to achieve great things, we are just going to hear more and more about this team and more successes to come.”

Utah Valley continued on the road this past Thursday battling Utah Tech going into a bye week.

With just six games left in conference play, UVU will look to turn their season around as they will return home to face Air Force on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Utah Valley will then head to Las Vegas to play their final road game of the regular season as they take on UNLV on Oct. 15. UVU will then have a three-game home stand to close out the season.

