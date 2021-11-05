Utah Valley unable to win on the road at Grand Canyon

The Utah Valley volleyball team lost on the road to WAC opponent Grand Canyon University 1-3 (23-25, 24-26, 25-21, 17-25) in a road loss on Thursday. The Wolverines fall to 11-11 on the season and 6-5 in conference play.

Senior outside hitter Kazna Tanuvasa started the first set strong with three kills out of the Wolverines first five points. The set was back and forth and competitive as it was tied 13-13 midway through the set. The Wolverines were then able to go on a 5-0 run and take a 17-13 lead. UVU then had a couple service and attack errors that allowed GCU back into the game as they were able to tie it 19-19. The two teams then proceeded to go back and forth again but the Wolverines fell short as they lost the set 23-25. Tanuvasa finished with seven kills in the set but the Wolverines were unable to overcome their six attack errors and the four aces by GCU.

The Wolverines trailed early in the second setdown 8-12. GCU was in control of much of the second set but UVU was able to slowly fight back and tie the set at 24. However, the Wolverines were unable to capitalize on the comeback attempt as they lost the set 24-26. Tanuvasa continued to play well as she had eight kills in the set.

UVU started out the third set aggressively as they jumped out to a 12-7 lead and held it for most of the set. At the end of the set GCU cut the deficit to within three making the score 24-21. The Wolverines managed to stay composed and force another set as they won 25-21.

The fourth set started out back and forth once again as the Wolverines had the early 10-9 lead. GCU then went on a 7-1 run and the Wolverines suddenly found themselves down 11-16. They were unable to regain control of the set as they lost the set 17-25. In the set the Wolverines were outscored seven kills to GCU’s 13.

For the game UVU finished with 14 blocks and 42 kills to GCU’s 54. Tanuvasa had another stand-out performance as she had 20 kills, ten digs, and three blocks. Sophomore middle blocker Kendra Nock finished with seven kills and four blocks and redshirt senior Kristen Bell had 16 digs and five blocks. Sophomore setter Abbie Miller led the team with 19 assists and six digs, freshman setter Natalie Palmer had 17 assists and 12 digs, while sophomore libero Bryton Bishop had 17 digs.

The Wolverines next game will be at New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. MT and will be aired on the WAC digital network.