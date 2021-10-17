Utah Valley sweeps in-state rival Dixie State

The Utah Valley volleyball team was able to sweep in-state rival Dixie State with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-21) win at home. This win improves the Wolverines to 10-8 on the season and 5-2 in the WAC. The team extends their winning streak to five and remains unbeaten all-time against DSU.

The first set started out close as the Wolverines were slowly able to take a 10-8 lead early. The team then found some momentum and went on a 9-2 run as they pulled ahead 19-10 and began to take control of the set. UVU went on to win the set 25-15 behind a strong start from senior outside hitter Kazna Tanuvasa.

The Wolverines got off to a strong start in the second set as they went up 9-4 early. The team continued to play well and pulled away to go up 18-9. However, DSU was not done and they made a run to make the set 22-18. The Wolverines were able to gather themselves after the Trailblazers’ run as they went on to win the set 25-18.

DSU’s momentum from late in the second set carried over early in the third set and the Wolverines went down 14-10. UVU was able to find some momentum of their own as they went on a 8-1 run to go up and take the lead 18-15. The end of the third set was competitive but the Wolverines hung on to win the set 25-21 and win the match.

Tanuvasa led the team with 14 kills and finished with six digs and redshirt senior outside hitter Kristen Bell finished with nine kills and seven digs. Sophomore setter Abbie Miller finished with 18 assists and 11 digs and freshman setter Natalie Palmer had 11 assists and seven digs. Sophomore libero Bryton Bishop finished with nine assists and 11 digs.

The Wolverines’ next game will be in Phoenix against Stephen F. Austin on Friday, Oct. 22, with the time to be determined.