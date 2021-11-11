Utah Valley dominates in season opener against Park University

The Utah Valley women’s basketball team defeated Park University in their season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at home by a score of 90-47. The Wolverines start off the season 1-0 after the dominant performance.

The first quarter started out sloppy as the Wolverines had eight turnovers and looked off on the offensive side of the floor. The team was able to make the shots that they were taking as they shot 67% from the field in the quarter. On the flip side, the Wolverines forced eight turnovers and scored 11 points off of turnovers helping them take a 20-15 advantage after the first. Junior guard Madison Grange’s jump shot was looking good as she had seven points including two three-point shots. Sophomore center Megan Jensen took advantage of her height at 6’3” as she had six points inside.

Junior guard Kayla Anderson started off the second quarter by hitting back-to-back wide open threes. The Wolverines continued to break the Park University full-court press and shift their defense leading to two more three-point shots from junior guard Maria Carvalho. This broke open the second as the Wolverines started to get the shots that they wanted both inside and out. Carvalho hit a floater at the buzzer leading to a 52-26 halftime lead for the Wolverines. Carvalho had an impressive half with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. As a team, the Wolverines shot 59% from the field and 47% from three on seven makes. They held Park University to 38% from the field and forced 17 turnovers scoring 24 points off of turnovers.

The Wolverines started off the third quarter slow as they again made errors, turning over the ball and giving some easy baskets to PU. The team was able to get back on track as they began to force some turnovers of their own and get easy baskets. The Wolverines were able to keep pulling away as they led 73-49 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was low scoring until the Wolverines subbed Carvalho back in and the team started to pick it up. Utah Valley was able to hold Park University to just eight points in the final quarter as they dominated 90-47 in the win.

As a team, the Wolverines shot 50% from the field, 9-26 on three-pointers, and 88% from the free throw line. Turnovers were a big issue for the team as they had 26 turnovers and it will likely be something they look to clean up going forward. The Wolverine defense was strong as they held Park University to 33% shooting and forced 33 turnovers leading to 38 points.

Carvalho led the team with 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Jensen added 12 points, six rebounds, and two blocks while Grange finished with 15 points and four assists. Junior center Josie Williams had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds while adding two blocks.

The Wolverines next game will be at home against Fresno State on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. MT and will be aired on ESPN+.