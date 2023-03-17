Utah Division I men’s basketball power rankings

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The state of Utah has seven Division 1 basketball programs that all competed for a chance to play in the NCAA Division I tournament AKA March Madness. Only Utah State University made the Big Dance. Let’s see how these Utah programs’ seasons stack up against each other.

1. Utah State University

The Aggies finished the season 26-8 earning a 10 seed in the NCAA tournament facing the 7-seed Missouri Tigers in the Round of 64. Utah State went 13-5 in Mountain West Conference play earning the 3 seed in the MW tournament. The Aggies made a push to the MW Final before falling to the MW Regular Season Champ San Diego State University 62-57.

2. Utah Valley University

UVU’s season is highlighted by their Western Athletic Conference regular-season title after a 15-3 conference play record. The Wolverines finished the season with a 25-8 record contributed by an 11-game win streak containing road wins over rival BYU and power 6 conference member Oregon. Although being favorites in the WAC tournament the Wolverines fumbled a 23-point second-half lead over Southern Utah University crushing their March Madness hopes. The Wolverines were invited to the National Invitational Tournament facing New Mexico University in the first round.

3. Southern Utah University

The Thunderbirds had themselves a season, finishing the year at 22-12 and 12-6 in WAC play, finishing third in the conference. After one-point wins over Utah Tech University and UVU in the WAC tournament, the Thunderbirds fell to 5-seeded Grand Canyon University 84-66 ending their March Madness hopes. SUU earned a bid to the College Basketball Invitational as a 4 seed and will face 13-seed North Alabama in the first round.

4. Weber State University

WSU Wildcats finished the season 18-15 and 12-6 in the Big Sky play earning the 3 seed in the Big Sky Conference. After handling the 6-seed Sacramento State the Wildcats fell to the 2-seeded Montana State 60-58 ending the Wildcats’ season.

5. University of Utah

The Utah Utes finished their season in the middle of the road in the Pacific-12 Conference with a 17-15 record and a 10-10 record in conference play placing seventh in the conference. The Utes started conference play strong with an 81-66 win at home over no 8. Arizona and consistently hovered in the top four of the PAC-12. A six-game losing streak including a 73-62 loss over 10-seeded Stanford in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament ended the Utes season falling from bubble contention in the NCAA Tournament to missing post-season play entirely.

6. Brigham Young University

BYU finished their last season in the West Coast Conference 19-15 and 7-9 in WCC play before moving to the BIG 12 next academic season. The Cougars fell short in big conference games against no 9. Gonzaga and no. 19 St. Mary’s, losing both games by one point. The Cougars made a run in the WCC tournament reaching the semifinals before falling to the 1 seed Saint Mary’s 76-69. After a subpar season in the eyes of Cougar fans, their heads hang high knowing they beat rival Utah this season.

7. Utah Tech University

Rounding out of Utah Men’s Basketball Power Rankings is Utah Tech. The Trailblazers finished the season 14-19 and 5-13 in WAC play only ahead of New Mexico State University who suspended their program midway through Feb. The Trailblazers upset 6 seed Stephen F. Austin 80-76 in the first round of the WAC Tournament only to fall to 3 seed SUU in a 76-75 thriller.

Josh is a senior at UVU, studying Communications and graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Communications in Spring 2023. Along with writing for the Review, Josh is a member of UVU’s PRSSA Chapter. Josh will be pursuing sports media after his time at UVU is complete.

