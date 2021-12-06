Three Wolverines podium as UVU finishes 15th at CKLV Invitational

The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-1) were able to finish 15th in the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Wolverines had three podium finishes in the tournament.

No. 29 freshman Haiden Drury (133) finished third in the tournament, going 4-1 overall after two straight wins to finish. Three of his wins were against ranked opponents as well. Two Wolverines placed eighth in the tournament, redshirt sophomores Jacob Armstrong (184) — who went 4-3 overall — and Evan Bockman (197) — who went 3-3 overall.

UVU was able to finish the tournament with 34.5 points as a team. UVU was without both of their 2021 All-Americans — No. 4 Taylor LaMont (125) and No. 7 Demetrius Romero (174) — due to injury.

The Wolverines will send their non-starters to travel to Reno, Nevada for the Reno Tournament of Champions on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Wolverines will then come home the next day on Monday, Dec. 20 to face Big 12 opponent No. 5 Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. in the UCCU Center. The match can be streamed on FloWrestling, YouTube, or the WAC Digital Network.

UTAH VALLEY CKLV INVITE RESULTS

125 – Yusief Lillie (1-2)

#7 Devin Schroder (Purdue) TF Yusief Lillie (UVU), 18-0 (3:00)

Yusief Lillie (UVU) DEC Kyle Randall (Sacred Heart), 7-4

Jake Svihel (WYO) DEC Yusief Lillie (UVU), 3-2

133 – #29 Haiden Drury (4-1) – 3rd Place

#29 Haiden Drury (UVU) MD Anthony Sobotker (Binghamton), 11-3

#29 Haiden Drury (UVU) MED FORFEIT #11 Chance Rich (CSUB)

#16 Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) DEC #29 Haiden Drury (UVU), 4-3

#29 Haiden Drury (UVU) DEC #33 Jake Gliva (Minnesota), 4-2 (SV-1)

3rd Place: #29 Haiden Drury (UVU) DEC #20 Devan Turner (Oregon St), 6-4 (SV-1)

141 – Ty Smith (0-2)

#24 Lawrence Saenz (Cal Poly) DEC Ty Smith (UVU), 7-5 (SV-1)

#33 Chase Zollmann (WYO) DEC Ty Smith (UVU), 6-4 (SV-1)

149 – Alex Emmer (0-2)

#4 Yahya Thomas (Northwestern) TF Alex Emmer (UVU), 22-4 (7:00)

Chris Sandoval (NC) DEC Alex Emmer (UVU), 6-1

157 – Jaxon Garoutte (0-2)

#14 Justin Thomas (Oklahoma) TF Jaxon Garoutte (UVU), 19-2 (6:54)

Charles Darracott (Stanford) DEC Jaxon Garoutte (UVU), 6-4

165 – Danny Snediker (0-2)

#4 Shane Griffith (Stanford) TF Danny Snediker (UVU), 17-1 (5:43)

Val Park (Navy) DEC Danny Snediker (UVU), 8-4

174 – Kekana Fouret (3-2)

#15 Gerrit Nijenhuis (Purdue) DEC Kekana Fouret (UVU), 6-4

Kekana Fouret (UVU) DEC Billy Higgins (UNK), 9-3

Kekana Fouret (UVU) FALL #20 Jared Krattiger (Minnesota), 2:19

Kekana Fouret (UVU) DEC Michael Ferree (Kent St), 3-1

#19 Troy Fisher (Northwestern) DEC Kekana Fouret (UVU), 8-4

184 – Jacob Armstrong (3-3) – 8th Place

#18 Darrien Roberts (Oklahoma) DEC Jacob Armstrong (UVU), 4-2

Jacob Armstrong (UVU) DEC Joe Accousti (Sacred Heart), 2-0

Jacob Armstrong (UVU) DEC Colin McCracken (Kent St), 4-1

Jacob Armstrong (UVU) DEC #21 David Key (Navy), 8-5

#18 Darrien Roberts (Oklahoma) FALL Jacob Armstrong (UVU), 4:59

7th Place: #16 Max Lyon (Purdue) INJ DEFAULT Jacob Armstrong (UVU), 0:22

197 – Evan Bockman (4-3) – 8th Place

Evan Bockman (UVU) DEC #19 Jacob Koser (Navy), 7-3

#18 Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) DEC Evan Bockman (UVU), 3-2

Evan Bockman (UVU) DEC Tyler Bates (Kent St), 8-3

Evan Bockman (UVU) DEC J.J. Dixon (Oregon St), 3-2

Evan Bockman (UVU) DEC #22 Alan Clothier (NC), 3-1

#27 Luke Stout (Princeton) DEC Evan Bockman (UVU), 3-1 (SV-1)

7th Place: #11 Lou Deprez (Binghamton) DEC Evan Bockman (UVU), 8-2

285 – Jayden Woodruff (3-2)

#18 Josh Heindselman (Oklahoma) DEC Jayden Woodruff (UVU), 4-1

Jayden Woodruff (UVU) MD Peter Ming (Stanford), 10-0

Jayden Woodruff (UVU) MD Robert Winters (NC), 10-0

Jayden Woodruff (UVU) DEC Lee Herrington (UNK), 9-4

#22 AJ Nevills (SDSU) FALL Jayden Woodruff (UVU), 6:14