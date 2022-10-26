Stainbrook scores two goals again as Wolverines dominate Tarleton State 6-1

The Utah Valley University women’s soccer team (11-3-3, 7-1-1 conference) defeated the Tarleton State University Texans (4-9-7, 0-7-2) 6-1 on Sunday at Tarleton Soccer Complex in Stephenville, Texas.

The Wolverines have won their fourth-straight game and are currently in second place in the Western Athletic Conference standings behind first-place Seattle University (10-5-2, 7-1-1).

UVU scored two goals in the first half and four in the second to cruise their way past TSU. Heather Stainbrook scored a goal in each half and two goals for the second-consecutive game. Faith Webber, Julianna Carter, Haley Richardson, and Madeline Moore each accounted for the other four goals.

Webber and Stainbrook each had seven shots, with Webber having five shots on goal and Stainbrook having three. Five other Wolverines had two shots apiece and the team combined for seven assists.

The Wolverines outshot the Texans 28-4 in shots, 14-3 in shots on goal, and both teams tied 2-2 in corner kicks. UVU also picked up seven fouls but didn’t have a yellow or red card drawn.

Despite conceding six goals, TSU goalkeeper Mikayla Kendall was able to save eight of the Wolverines’ attempts.

The first half started quickly for both teams. Texans forward Mila Bettinelli almost found the bottom left corner of the post in the seventh minute but UVU goalkeeper Leah Wolf made the save.

Wolverine defender Nicole Olanda responded in the 10th minute with a shot of her own but the ball hit the post. However, Webber promptly got the deflected ball and quickly found Stainbrook who drilled in her first goal of the game to put UVU up 1-0.



Less than four minutes later, Webber, assisted by Ashley Hughes and Hannah Lee, punched in another Wolverine goal to give the team an early 2-0 advantage.

The Wolverines proceeded to outshoot the Texans 7-1 throughout the rest of the half, with Stainbrook and Webber getting good looks but Kendall making key saves for TSU.

UVU came into the second half swinging by taking five shots early with Stainbrook and Hughes getting good looks but Kendall made the saves. However, Carter, assisted by Webber, was able to score the third goal for the Wolverines in the 54th minute, making the score 3-0.

With no answers from TSU, Stainbrook, assisted by Lee, followed with her second goal of the game in the 62nd minute to give UVU a 4-0 edge.



The Texans again weren’t able to respond as the Wolverines outshot TSU 6-1 over the next 18 minutes.

Richardson, assisted by Olanda, hammered home the fifth goal of the game for the Wolverines in the 85th minute. This time the Texans responded with a goal from Betinelli, who was assisted by Kiki Baurmann, in the 89th minute to nix the shutout and make the deficit 5-1.

However, the Wolverines weren’t finished scoring yet as Moore, assisted by Megan Sullivan, knocked in the final goal of the game within the final 10 seconds of regulation to close out the match with a 6-1 victory for UVU.

The Wolverines handed the Texans their seventh-straight loss.

UVU will next return home to take on the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds (9-4-2, 4-3-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m. MT at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah. The match can be streamed through ESPN+. This will be the first of two final regular season games for the Wolverines.

