Stainbrook and Ray score two goals apiece as Wolverines rout ISU 6-1

The Utah Valley women’s soccer team dominated the Idaho State Bengals 6-1 on Saturday, Sep. 3, at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah. The Wolverines scored five goals in the second half, Nicole Ray and Heather Stainbrook recorded two goals each.

The Wolverines now advance to 3-0-2 on the season and are second in the Western Athletic Confrence standings, joining Southern Utah as the only unbeaten team in the conference.

Along with two-goal performances from Stainbrook and Ray, Faith Webber and Isabella Stewart scored the other two goals. Four different Wolverines recorded an assist as well. The Wolverines ultimately ended up outshooting the Bengals 11 to one in direct shots on goal and 21 to three in regular shots. UVU also forced five saves by Bengals’ goalkeepers Kylee Atkins and Kelsey Jargstorf. Penalties also plagued both teams as each had nine fouls.

The Wolverines wasted no time in scoring as Webber quickly scored following an assist by Stainbrook in the ninth minute, putting UVU up 1-0 early. Tessa Thornton and Julianna Carter tried to follow in the 17th, but Thronton’s shot missed and Bengal keeper Atkins was able to save Carter’s shot down the bottom center.

The Bengals responded in the 24th minute with Deborah Pond scoring the equalizer to tie the game 1-1. Webber tried to answer the goal in the 28th and 30th minutes, but her shots missed high and right, respectively.

Meagan Tamashire took another shot for the Bengals in the 43rd but missed wide left, leading into the half finishing with a score of 1-1.

The Wolverines jumped into the second half as Ray drilled in her second goal in the 47th minute to help UVU take a 2-1 lead.

Carter took another attempt in the 53rd with the same shot, but it was again denied by Atkins. However, Ray took advantage of the ball being deflected and promptly scored her second goal to put the Wolverines up 3-1.

The Wolverines kept their foot on the pedal, continuing to take more shots until Stainbrook scored her first goal in the 65th to give the Wolverines a 4-1 edge. One minute later, Stainbrook scored her second consecutive goal to give the Wolverines a commanding 5-1 lead.

UVU again stayed persistent in ISU territory, not allowing the Bengals to fire back. The Wolverines continued to pour in more shots until Stewart put the cherry on top in the 87th with the sixth team goal. The Wolverines finished the half strongly, surviving a last-minute corner kick from the Bengals to win the match 6-1.

The Wolverines are now on a two-game winning streak.

The Wolverines remain home for the fifth and final game of their opening homestand against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, Sep. 6, at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah. The match will kick off at 11:00 a.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Writer Sophomore at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.