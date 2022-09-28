Shosted, Porter lead way for UVU at Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic?

The Utah Valley University women’s golf team started this week off by competing at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic on Monday and Tuesday. The Wolverines placed 9th overall out of the 11 teams that competed while Leighton Shosted tied for 17th place as a first seed and Abbey Porter tied for 22nd overall as the fifth seed.

The Utah Valley University women’s golf team took ninth place in the Colonel Wollenberg Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic with a score of 897 on Monday, Sep. 26, and Tuesday, Sep. 27 in Fort Collins, Colorado. The meet was hosted by Colorado State University. The Wolverines competed five golfers in a meet that featured 63 golfers from 11 teams or that were independent.

First-seeded Leighton Shosted led the way for UVU as she tied for 17th place with a total score of 218 (69, 76, and 73). Fifth-seeded Abbey Porter followed with a score of 219 (75, 68, and 76) while tying for 22nd overall.

Fourth-seeded Millie Terrion finished third overall for the Wolverines with a score of 228 (76, 73, and 79) and tied for 44th place in the in invitational. Victoria Estrada and Caylyn Ponich, seeded at two and three, respectively, finished tied for 59th place with a score of 237 (Estrada went 75, 80, and 82 while Ponich went 75, 84, and 78).

The results of the meet can also be viewed from down below.

The Wolverines will next compete at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational on Monday, Oct, 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Tacoma Country Club in Tacoma, Washington. The invitational will be hosted by the University of Seattle.

Pos. Team/Player (seed) Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total

9 Utah Valley 294 297 306 897

T17 Leighton Shosted (1) 69 76 73 218

T22 Abbey Porter (5) 75 68 76 219

T44 Millie Terrion (4) 76 73 79 228

T59 Victoria Estrada (2) 75 80 82 237

T59 Caylyn Ponich (3) 75 84 78 237

