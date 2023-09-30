Wolverines fall in WAC opener to No. 23 Seattle  

September 30, 2023 Kaleb Dyer

Reading Time: 2 minutes UVU Men’s Soccer falls to No. 23 Seattle in conference opener after leading early 2-0. UVU will head back home to face SJSU on Sunday.

UVU Soccer dodging attacking defenders. Photo By UVU Marketing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Utah Valley Men’s Soccer team (1-5-3, 0-1) went on the road to face No. 23 Seattle University (6-2-2, 1-0) to open conference play as they fell 5-2. After a hot start from the Wolverines to take a commanding 2-0 lead, the Redhawks scored five unanswered goals to start 1-0 in conference play. 

It was an interesting start for UVU as Seattle scored a goal off a cross sent to the middle by Alejandro Silva, who deflected into their own net to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.  

Omar Yehya was the next on the board for Utah Valley as Silva sent a shot from outside of the box that was deflected off the goalkeeper’s hands and tapped in by Yehya.  

SU responded quickly in the next 10 minutes as they scored back-to-back goals within two minutes of each other to go into the half knotted up 2-2. Lennard Fock and Yeider Zuluaga both contribute with solo goals in the 42nd and 44th minute  

Seattle continued with that momentum, scoring three unanswered goals throughout the second half. Zuluaga recorded his first brace of the season, scoring right out of the half for the Redhawks to give them their first lead of the game at 3-2.  

UVU struggled to find any looks on goal as they ended with just nine shots while Seatle ended with 17. The Redhawks outscored the Wolverines in every single category including offsides, corners and shots on goal.  

Seattle found the net two more times in the 71st and 77th minute putting the game to rest as they ended on a 5-0 run to end the game and improve to 6-2-2 on the season.  

For the Wolverines, they are still looking for their second win of the season and hope to bounce back as they will stay on the road to face San Jose State University (4-3-3, 1-0).  

The game will kick off on Oct 1, Sunday at 2 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+. 

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

“Feeding one’s Humanity” at the Study abroad expo

September 30, 2023 Wyatt Peterson

Colors of Culture event creates a welcoming environment for students with various ethnic heritages 

September 30, 2023 Lexi Vassilaros

10-goal night propells UVU Women’s Soccer over Stephen F. Austin

September 29, 2023 Nathan Dunn

UVU Men’s Basketball Tryouts

September 29, 2023 Tanner Koster

Honors Program deadline is approaching

September 28, 2023 Amanda Hemmert

UVU suffers fifth loss in six match in three-set sweep to SFA

September 28, 2023 Nathan Dunn

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.