Wolverines fall in WAC opener to No. 23 Seattle  

The Utah Valley Men’s Soccer team (1-5-3, 0-1) went on the road to face No. 23 Seattle University (6-2-2, 1-0) to open conference play as they fell 5-2. After a hot start from the Wolverines to take a commanding 2-0 lead, the Redhawks scored five unanswered goals to start 1-0 in conference play.

It was an interesting start for UVU as Seattle scored a goal off a cross sent to the middle by Alejandro Silva, who deflected into their own net to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.

Omar Yehya was the next on the board for Utah Valley as Silva sent a shot from outside of the box that was deflected off the goalkeeper’s hands and tapped in by Yehya.

SU responded quickly in the next 10 minutes as they scored back-to-back goals within two minutes of each other to go into the half knotted up 2-2. Lennard Fock and Yeider Zuluaga both contribute with solo goals in the 42nd and 44th minute

Seattle continued with that momentum, scoring three unanswered goals throughout the second half. Zuluaga recorded his first brace of the season, scoring right out of the half for the Redhawks to give them their first lead of the game at 3-2.

UVU struggled to find any looks on goal as they ended with just nine shots while Seatle ended with 17. The Redhawks outscored the Wolverines in every single category including offsides, corners and shots on goal.

Seattle found the net two more times in the 71st and 77th minute putting the game to rest as they ended on a 5-0 run to end the game and improve to 6-2-2 on the season.

For the Wolverines, they are still looking for their second win of the season and hope to bounce back as they will stay on the road to face San Jose State University (4-3-3, 1-0).

The game will kick off on Oct 1, Sunday at 2 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

