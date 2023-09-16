UVU Women’s Soccer ends non-conference play with draw vs Cal

Reading Time: < 1 minutes This article recaps the 1-1 draw between Utah Valley University and the University of California. Read what is next for UVU.

BERKLEY – The Utah Valley Women’s Soccer team tied the University of California 1-1 on Friday, finishing their non-conference scheduled and moved to 3-3-3 on the season.

The Wolverines, who are amid a four-game road-trip in The Golden State, finished game three of the trip and have a 1-0-2 record.

The staple of this game was the defense from the Wolverines who had to fend off 17 Golden Bear shots with four of them coming on goal.

Junior keeper CJ Graham, who has taken over as goalkeeper the last three outings for the Wolverines, recorded two saves and one goal allowed in her efforts.

The goal for Utah Valley came by none other than junior forward Faith Webber.

Webber converted on a try in the 63rd minute which put the Wolverines up 1-0 over the Golden Bears.

This was Webber’s ninth goal of the season as she is now tied for fifth in the country for goals scored.

Four minutes later, Cal would get one back as Abby Borchers got the ball past Graham to even up the score at 1-1.

Despite much back-and-forth play between the squads, Utah Valley would not attempt another shot in the game and finished with just six attempts and two on-target.

The Wolverines will finish their California stay on Sept. 21 as they open conference play against California Baptist in Riverside.

Following the battle against the Lancers, the Wolverines will head to Phoenix to take on Grand Canyon on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.

The Wolverines will then finally return home after a five-game road trip as they welcome Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 28 with a 7 p.m. kickoff time.

All games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

