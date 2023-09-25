UVU Women’s Soccer dominates GCU on the road, secures first conference win 

Reading Time: 2 minutes UVU Women’s Soccer defeated Grand Canyon 4-0 on Sunday afternoon, backed by two braces, improving to 1-0-1 on the season.

The Utah Valley University Women’s Soccer team (4-3-4, 1-0-1) ended their five-game road stretch defeating Grand Canyon (7-4-1, 1-1).

The Wolverines dominated as they posted a 4-0 shutout while sustaining their unbeaten streak to five games.

“It was an unbelievable, collective and composed team effort today,” head coach Chris Lemay alluded to the victory. “I thought we were very mature with our possession. Everyone that traveled with us on this trip contributed to the win today.”

Although the Wolverines were held scoreless in the first half, they were able to come out on fire in the second scoring four goals in a row thanks to Heather Stainbrook and Manthy Brady.

Stainbrook was the first on the board for the Wolverines, scoring just two minutes into the half.

Brady was next to score for the Wolverines as Arizona transfer Quincy Bonds sent a great pass into the box to set Brady up, making a move and striking one into the back of the net to take a 2-0 lead.

Grand Canyon was called for a hand ball inside the box in the 73rd minute to give the Wolverines a penalty kick and a chance to complete a brace. Stainbrook was able to capitalize, taking a commanding 3-0 lead.

Brady’s goal in the 77th minute, assisted by Elle Young, capped a 4-0 dominant win, and gave Brady her first brace of the season.

“This is a big one for us.” Lemay said. “Grand Canyon is a very good team. We’re excited about the scoring and the shutout.”



This was the first time this season the Wolverines recorded two players with a brace and did so while holding GCU scoreless. The 4-0 victory was also the second time this season the Wolverines posted a shutout.

UVU looks to improve their unbeaten streak to six this week as they are back home Thursday, Sept. 28 as they host Stephen F. Austin in just their third conference matchup this season. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and kickoff will start at 7:30 P.M.

