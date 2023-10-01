UVU Volleyball suffers second consecutive sweep in loss to UT Arlington.

Tori Ellis spiking the ball down to the floor. Photo By: UVU Athletics

Reading Time: 2 minutes UVU Volleyball suffered their second consecutive sweep, moving to 4-11 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.

Utah Valley Volleyball loses second straight, falling to UT Arlington in a three-set sweep (25-16, 25-21, 25-19) slipping to 4-11 on the season.

UVU struggled to find consistent scoring — playing from behind nearly the entire game — and ending the match with a hitting percentage of .111.

The first set started off neck and neck, but quickly developed into a blowout after a brutal 8-0 run by the Vaqueros, led by Paige Reagor who had nine kills in the match.

From there, UVU had trouble in every aspect, especially struggling with finding solid kill opportunities. With UTA sprinting to a 21-14 lead, any offense from UVU was too little too late.

The second set was much like the first, with UVU’s struggles at the net continuing.

Tori Ellis was a bright spot for the Wolverines however, having a game high of 10 kills, but unfortunately it was not enough to save the match.

Utah Valley was able to keep it close, but consistent errors and attacking issues at inopportune times would keep the Wolverine from getting any consistent momentum.

Small 3-0 runs would quickly be stopped and matched by UTA. With a hitting percentage of .042 in the set, it was tough for UVU to get back into the game. Utah Valley lost its second straight set 25-21.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the final set was just more of the same.

UVU continued to struggle to get consistent offense and UTA would go on consistent runs. Utah Valley would nip at UT Arlington’s heels but could never put it together enough to gain a lead.

UTA used a balanced attack to bolster their lead with a combination of kills, aces, and blocks. UVU would go on a small run to end the match, but unfortunately it was not enough as the Wolverines fell 25-19.

Senior setter Abbie Mederios recorded her 100th career ace in the match, moving to seventh all-time in career aces.

The Wolverines will look to pick up the pieces and get back on track at home against UTRGV, next Saturday, Oct. 7. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

