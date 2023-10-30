UVU Volleyball continues hot streak in three-set sweep

Reading Time: 2 minutes UVU Volleyball is getting hot at the perfect time with another three-set sweep. UVU will look to continue its performance on Thursday.

Utah Valley Volleyball won their second straight match with another dominant performance, beating Tarleton State in a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-17, 26-16).

This was one of the best and most complete games that the Utah Valley volleyball team has played this year, with a mind boggling hitting percentage of .460, this UVU team is firing on all cylinders, and getting hot at the perfect time.

UVU dominated early, going on a ferocious 7-0 run to start the game, spearheaded by Abby Mederios, who scored or assisted on six of the first seven points.

Tarleton State would wake up however, going on a run of their own, with two big kills by Rajini Fitzmaurice they would bring the set close. From there it was back-and-forth, with neither team able to gain an edge. But a 5-0 run by the Texans would close the gap even more, bringing the set to within two.

UVU was on fire however, and would not let the game stay close. Going on yet another long run, with kills by Tori Ellis and Avery Shewell putting the set out of reach and eventually winning the set in dominant fashion with a score of 25-16

The second set was a continuation of the first for the Wolverines who managed to play exceptionally well on both sides of the ball.

UVU didn’t have any exceptional runs, but they slowly but surely would jump out to a major 16-8 lead, kills by Kendra Knock would push the lead even further, with Utah Valley eventually taking the second set in similar fashion, ending with a Kalea Kennedy kill to finish the Texans off once again at 25-17.

The final set was once again a showcase of Wolverine dominance.

This game seemed like a statement win against a team who had beat them 3-1 earlier in the season, UVU simply would not let Tarleton State get any semblance of momentum, every Texans run would be matched and surpassed by the Wolverines.

With Shewell and Ellis both having amazing games we are finally seeing Utah Valley playing up to their potential. This last set was, again, a complete set by the Wolverines, who finished the game off just as strongly as they started, once again jumping out to a quick 8-2 lead behind multiple errors by the Texans.

UVU would ride this lead and never look back, being supported by excellent performances by every member of the team, meaningful contributions were frequent and a final 5-1 run, capped off by a kill and a block by Caleigh Vagana put any hope for a comeback to bed.

Once again, this game was one of the best games that UVU Volleyball has played all year, every facet of the game was dominated by the Wolverines.

With excellent attacking opportunities being given by Evalyn Chism and Medeiros, and being capitalized on by Ellis and Shewell, and Nock holding things down on the defensive front with seven blocks.

The Wolverines will hope to extend their winning streak to three against UT Arlington this Thursday Nov. 2 in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

