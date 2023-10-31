UVU secures tournament spot after draw versus Grand Canyon

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Needing a win or tie, UVU Men’s Soccer was down to its last chance versus Grand Canyon to advance to the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

With only the top six teams making the tournament, Grand Canyon came into Clyde Field looking to not only defeat Utah Valley but prevent the Wolverines from making the tournament all together.

Utah Valley got a much-needed lead in the 15th minute when Alejandro Silva was left in open space and fired a ball to the top left corner of the net, securing his fifth goal of the season, which leads the team.

That would be the only action in the first half, as UVU would lead 1-0 with 45 minutes to victory.

But the second half was chaos as expected.

GCU would score in the 47th minute, prompting a 1-1 tie, needing one more to make the tournament.

However, in the 65th minute, Nik Kizerian fired a shot that sneaked through the defenders’ legs and by the keeper to give UVU the 2-1 lead.

GCU would even up the scoring in the 71st minute after Utah Valley’s defense fell apart. Adding to the severity of the match.

The next 19 minutes of play would take over 30 minutes between stoppages and arguments between both coaches with the officiating staff.

But in the end, Utah Valley and GCU would tie 2-2, giving UVU the final spot in the WAC Tournament, and eliminating GCU.

Grand Canyon had 16 fouls to Utah Valley’s seven. Utah Valley would outshoot the Lopes 19 to five with six coming on goal.

Utah Valley will take on Utah Tech in the first round of the WAC Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. MDT in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UVU and Utah Tech tied earlier this season 1-1 in St. George.

Nathan Dunn is the Sports Editor for the UVU Review. After three years at Utah State, Nathan is majoring in Public Relations and Digital Media at Utah Valley University. In his free time, Nathan likes to watch all sports but mostly College Football. Nathan works hard to give the best sports content to UVU fans, media, and students.

