UVU Men’s Soccer gives up late goal, ends in draw with Pacific.

The Utah Valley Men’s Soccer team (1-4-2) returned home to host The University of Pacific (3-2-3) in a match that came down to the wire.

Both teams traded shots back-and-forth, but the Wolverines let up a goal in the 75 minute that knotted up the game 2-2, ending in a draw.

“We just need to finish our chances. We created enough chances to put the game away but just could not do it,” head coach Kyle Beckerman discussed adjustments to be made after a slow start to the season.

The Tigers got off to a quick start as they were rewarded with a free kick close to the box as Derick Roque put it in the back of the net to go up 1-0 early.

In the 31st minute, Alejandro Silva stole the ball at midfield then passed it quickly down the right side to Ura Miuri which lead to a beautiful through ball to Omar Yehna as he fired it bottom right to tie the game up at one.

The Tigers had chances before the half ended but the stout Wolverines defense and great saves by Landon Carter to end the half ended at one a piece.

The Wolverines came out in the second half with a handful of chances, but could not get one to go until the 67th minute. The captain, Alejandro Silva, helped the Wolverines take a second half lead as he came across the box and zipped a shot perfectly into the top right of the net just outside of the goalies’ reach. WHAT A FINISH!!!#NCAASoccer x ? ESPN+ / @UVUmsoc pic.twitter.com/yFMK8qE79b— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) September 17, 2023

Yenha had a chance to take a 3-1 lead in the 73rd minute off a penalty kick, but his shot was blocked keeping them up by just one.

It did not take long for the Tigers to respond as they scored just minutes later off a fastbreak as Derick Roque tied it back up at two for the Tigers.

“It’s a tough place to be right now and the confidence just isn’t there, so we got to build it up,” Beckerman added. “The only way I know is to just get back to work and improve everyday”

The Wolverines look to improve upon that as they are back home at Clyde field to host Mercer on Sat, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. This game will air live and can be streamed on ESPN+.

