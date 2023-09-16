Utah Valley Volleyball falls to No. 12 BYU in a three-set sweep.  

Reading Time: 2 minutes This article recaps the 3-0 loss Utah Valley Volleyball suffered to No. 12 BYU. Read the recap and what is next for UVU.

The Utah Valley Volleyball team fell to crosstown-rival BYU 3-0 (25-8, 25-17, 25-14), dropping the Wolverines’ record to 3-8 on the season, suffering their third loss in a row.

It was a tough night in the Lockhart Arena for Utah Valley.

From the beginning of the first set, UVU could not get anything their way, . a A llowing the Cougars to jump to a quick lead and never look back. The Cougars fed off the energy of Erin Livingston and Kate Prior, who both had 4 quick kills in the first set.

The sold-out arena of Wolverine faithfuls was electric, but unfortunately BYU did not give them much to be excited about, with the Wolverines scoring only eight points in the first set.

BYU was dominant at the net, and it seemed as if every good attack from the Wolverines was consistently thwarted by a better block from BYU.

The Wolverines were not helping themselves either. Surrendering 26 total errors to BYU’s six proved to be costly for Utah Valley.

“We just need to do a better job practicing; , we need to work on our connection when it comes to our setting and getting our feet to the ball,” head coach Sam Atoa stated.

In the second set, the Wolverines started off hot, taking an early 8-6 lead. It was a balanced effort, led by Avery Shewell’s nine total kills for the match.

The Wolverines were matching every point with BYU, showing resilience and determination, and keeping the ball alive during rallies.

Despite Utah Valley’s effort, BYU would not go away. BYU went from being down two points and suddenly had a three-point lead, and it was all Cougars from there.

BYU thundered ahead to an 18-11 lead. Utah Valley fought hard but could not overcome the deficit.

UVU had consistent difficulties getting anything going at the net, struggling to overcome BYU’s front line , and losing the set 25-17.

The final set was reminiscent of the first, with a wire-to-wire lead for BYU.

BYU started off with a 4-0 run, and from there it was difficult for the Wolverines to come within striking distance of the Cougars.

Great plays would be overshadowed by attacking errors in the next point and the Cougars would run away with the final set, winning 25-14.

Although it was a tough night for the Wolverines, there were stretches where UVU showed they could go toe-to-toe with one of the best volleyball programs in the nation.

“We’re doing some really good things,” said Coach Atoa. “We have the pieces; we’re just not connecting them very well.”

The Wolverines will look to put the pieces together and snap their three-game slide against Tarleton State next Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

