Utah Valley drops fourth straight game to Boise State

Utah Valley is looking to get back into the win column after a fourth stragith loss. Photo By: UVU Athletics

Reading Time: 2 minutes Utah Valley Men’s Basketball has had a rough strech of games, losing four in a row after a 85-63 loss at Boise State.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Utah Valley Men’s Basketball team traveled on the road to face Boise State in their final non-conference game before heading back home for conference play.

It was another long night for the Wolverines as they struggled to get any rhythm offensively and could not find ways to stop the Broncos elite scoring offense.

After falling behind in the first half, UVU wasn’t able to overcome the deficit the entire game as they fell to the Broncos 85-63.

For the Wolverines, Trevin Dorius put up a season-high 20 points shooting 77% while also adding four rebounds.

The Broncos had five total players in double figures led by senior guard, Max Rice.

The entire game Boise State dominated in the paint outsourcing UVU 52-34 and outrebounded the Wolverines 42-24.

Despite the struggles shooting from the field, Drake Allen and Tanner Toolson combined for 21 points collectively shooting 4-14 on the night.

Through the first ten minutes of the game Utah Valley and Boise State traded shots back-and-forth as all five starters for the Wolverines were able to get on the board early but still trailed 15-13 with 11 minutes to go.

Boise State started to pull away going on a 13-5 run as the Broncos held a 10 point lead with seven minutes to go in the half.

The Wolverines weren’t able to find an answer defensively as the Broncos continued to dominate going on another 11-2 run that extended the lead 39-22 with only 3 minutes left to go.

The Broncos clinged to their 17 point lead the rest of the half heading into the locker room with a comfortable 48-31 lead.

Utah Valley entered the half shooting well but the Broncos never let up holding onto their double digit lead through the first 12 minutes of the half.

With eight minutes to go Boise State went on yet another scoring spree taking a commanding 24 point lead.

Although the Wolverines were able to score the next six points, it was too late as the Broncos closed out the game and went on to win 85-63.

For the Wolverines this was their fourth straight loss falling to 6-7 on the year.

It’s been tough sledding for Utah Valley who has faced three top-60 teams in the NET rankings, in addition to a three point loss at Oregon State on Dec. 9.

With WAC play up ahead, UVU will look to gain some momentum as they head back home to host California Baptist on Thursday Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. This game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Kaleb Dyer is a Senior Staff writer for the UVU Review. Kaleb was born and raised in Draper, Utah and is majoring in communications with a minor in journalism. In his free time, Kaleb loves watching all sports but mostly college football and basketball. He loves writing for Utah Valley sports page and his dream is to one day become a sports broadcaster and/or journalist.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related