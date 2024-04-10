Utah Valley dominates Northwest Nazarene, extends winning streak to four

Grand Slam Celebration. Photo by: Claire Marshall

The Utah Valley University Men’s Baseball team hosted The Northwest Nazarene on Tuesday night looking for its 4th straight win.

The Wolverines put on a clinic, dominating in a 17-hit 22-run performance while allowing just 7 runs.

Daniel Dickinson led the way going 3 of 3 while recording two home runs and five RBI’s while Cole Jordan also got on the board with two home runs and three RBI’s of his own.

The Wolverines scored a run in the first inning after Dickinson was walked and advanced to third on a throwing error. Calyn Halvorson lifted a fly ball to the outfield for a sacrifice fly bringing in Dickenson to score.

The Nighthawks responded quickly in the second inning as Duke Pahukoa homered to left field tying the game at one apiece.

Utah Valley responded quickly taking a commanding 5-1 lead after three consecutive hits from Joe McBride, Luke Iverson, and Mathew Schwartz. Forcing the Nighthawks to make a pitching change who ended the inning on a double out.

UVU led 5-1 going into the third inning.

After no runs from each team were scored in the third, Utah Valley continued its dominance in the 4th scoring another five runs including two back-to-back home runs from Jordan and Nate Bach.

The Wolverines created separation with a 10-2 lead.

Northwest Nazarene responded with a run of their own, closing the gap 10-7 after five runs scored in the fifth inning, but in the next three innings, Utah Valley recorded a total of 10 runs putting the game out of reach 20-7.

UVU went on to win 22-7, with a season-high 22 runs and 17 hits.

Gray Bailey for the Wolverines earned the win after going one inning and recording a strikeout. Chase Hennessey, Reece Rodabaugh, and Aaron Rice pitched the remaining innings for the Wolverines.

Utah Valley will record its fourth straight improving to 17-17 on the season.

The Wolverines will travel on the road to face UTRGV in a three-game series in hopes of keeping this momentum alive. The first game of three will be Friday, Apr 12 at 5:30 pm. This game can be streamed on ESPN+.

