Team Green wins Game one of Wolverine World Series

Game One of the Wolverine World Series concluded in a walk off win for Team Green with a final score of 6-5.

The Wolverine World Series is an inter team exhibition match between Team Green and Team White, drafted by the Utah Valley team managers.

The two teams were evenly matched, with Daniel Dickenson headlining the Green Team, and Team White being led by Burke Camper and Luke Iverson.

The inter-team exhibition match started off with a bang, with Sophomore catcher Luke Iverson hitting a shot to center field for a solo home run on the second pitch of the game to give Team Green a quick 1-0 lead.

But Team White responded quickly, with the bats getting hot, and an error by Roman Blaser in right field allowing a runner to score.

Burke Camper was the next to make his at bat count with a monster solo shot to right field that broke the tie in favor of Team White, a hit that was particularly loved by head coach Eddie Smith. “His home run was great to see,” Smith said. “He was hurt a year ago and didn’t start playing three games a week until late April. This kind of power is his true self. It was a good reward for a summer of hard work.”

The game was back and forth from there, with hits coming fast and frequent. Iverson had an incredible game, adding on to his home run with an incredible double that was a foot away from being his second homer of the game. Unfortunately Team White was unable to cash in those runs.

Team Green would capitalize after a RBI single by Braxton Vick, and the game was neck and neck once again at 2-2.

The White team went to work at the top of the fifth inning, putting multiple men on base and finally being rewarded for their work with a run thanks again to Iverson, who took the lead from Team Green with a sacrifice fly.

But as has become expected from the Wolverine World Series, Team Green would respond immediately by taking the lead right back thanks to a two run double by Brock McMullin and another RBI by Joe McBride to take a two run lead at the bottom of the 5th.

Going into the sixth and final inning of this game, in a two run hole, Team White would bring the game right back to even with a two run bomb by Matt Olive to right field, tying the game. Iverson had a chance to add to his heroics and take the lead back, but struck out looking.

In the bottom of the final inning the pressure was on Team Green, who had a chance to put the game away. Calyn Halvorson led off, and walked. After a Garret Broussard strike out, freshman all-american Daniel Dickenson was up to the plate who was intentionally walked.

After that, Brock Mcmullen was again the hero, getting a single, loading the bases, and setting up Julian Jimenez to win the game with a walk-off sacrifice fly.

This game was very encouraging for the Wolverines who saw incredible consistency from both the offense and defense. Smith said “Whenever you have as many runs as innings played, that’s an exciting thing for your offense, that’s what you’re looking to do.”

The Wolverines World Series will end this Friday, Oct. 27. At the UCCU Ballpark, If Team White wins they will play a final game three immediately after the conclusion of game two.

