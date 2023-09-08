Ellis’ 20 kill effort helps Wolverines roll Idaho State

Reading Time: 2 minutes This article recaps the 3-1 victory by Utah Valley over Idaho State. Read the recap and quotes from the coach below.

The Utah State Volleyball team defeated Idaho State 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20) on Thursday, improving to 2-5 on the season.

The first set of the match did not go the way of the Wolverines. While there was miscommunications and a lack of execution by Utah Valley, it led to a demolition of the first set of the match resulting in Idaho State winning 25-15.

Bengals freshman Jaydin Watts had the Wolverine’s number, with five kills in the first set alone.

Despite the first set ending the way it began, with a Jaydin Watts kill, the Wolverines were not fazed.

A different team seemed to emerge in the second set, and the Wolverines were there to stay.

They addressed every problem from the first set, turning things around dramatically for the second set. Setting up multiple kill opportunities, the Wolverines went from a seven-kill set one loss, to a 19-kill effort in the second.

Led with authority by senior outside hitter Tori Ellis, who had a season high 20 kills during the match, the Wolverines were rolling over the opposition.

It is hard to overstate Ellis’ dominance during the match. Ellis consistently found herself in the right position, making the correct plays. Utilizing her powerful arm, she punished the Bengals from the outset of the second set.

This return to form was spearheaded by senior setter Abbie Medeiros. Mediros was tasked with keeping the ball alive for the Wolverines and setting up her teammates.

While getting the digs when needed, and making the perfect pass every time, Mederios led the team in digs and assists.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we will take it. I was pleased with how they took control after a challenging first set. I was pleased with Tori (Ellis) and Tori (Price) for carrying us offensively,” head coach Sam Atoa said. “It was a team effort on defense that helped us keep control.”

The Wolverines finished with 56 kills and a .214 hitting percentage to defeat the Bengals, showing resilience by bouncing back from a shaky start. The Wolverines will look to use their momentum from this win in their battle against Gonzaga on Friday, Sept. 8th in Pocatello, Idaho.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

