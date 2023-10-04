Top 5 must-watch movies that will get you in the autumn spirit

Reading Time: 3 minutes October is here and it is officially fall! Pumpkins are on every corner, the leaves are falling, and there is no better time to get cozy and watch one of these fall movies.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It is officially fall; crisp autumn air is everywhere, leaves are turning all different shades of red, yellow, and orange, and the world has never felt cozier. There is no better way to celebrate fall than with a movie, more specifically a movie that pays tribute to the fall spirit.

1. “When Harry Met Sally”

This 1989 Meg Ryan film is the quintessential fall movie, perfect for the cozy season. Harry and Sally meet each other at school in Chicago and then drive together to New York. When they get to the big city, they go their separate ways, but then end up meeting again in a bookstore years later. “When Harry Met Sally” is filled with cinematic shots of the couple walking through Washington Square Park surrounded by autumn leaves and wandering around bookstores. Overall, the film encapsulates all things fall in New York City.

2. “The Silence of the Lambs”

What is October without watching some thrilling movies? If you like true crime, mysteries, and thrills, “The Silence of the Lambs” is the perfect movie. This film follows a young FBI Academy student, Clarice Starling, who is assigned the daunting task of interviewing Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Lecter is one of the most jarring psychopaths behind bars, but his insight is vital for the investigation and entrapment of a new criminal named Buffalo Bill. During the interview, Lecter proceeds to mess with Sterling’s head before giving her any information. After you watch this film, you will be quoting it for the rest of the season.

3. “Hocus Pocus”

This Halloween classic had to make the list. Set in the fall of 1993, “Hocus Pocus” follows the new kid, Max Denison, as he has just arrived at his new home in Salem, Massachusetts. Upon arrival, he learns of the legend of the three sister witches who used to terrorize the town looking for children. Legend has it that if you go to the sisters’ cottage and light a black flame candle, the witches will reappear. Danny gets roped into taking his little sister trick-or-treating and happens to end up at the house of the prettiest girl in school. The three of them decide to visit the cottage; when they arrive, Max lights a black flame candle. As it turns out, the legend is true: that black flame candle awakens the three sisters after 300 years. Now, they must suck the lives out of children before the sun rises.

4. “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

In this world created by Tim Burton, each holiday has its own land. Halloween’s land is ruled by the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington. When Jack learns about the doors to the other lands, he becomes enamored by the Christmas world. The Pumpkin King is sick of the same old, scary traditions and wants to be a part of the Christmas world. This leads Jack to kidnap Santa and attempt to take on the role himself. This film is perfect for the fall season, and it can be enjoyed by all ages throughout the holidays.

5. “Sleepy Hollow”

“Sleepy Hollow” is one of the most infamous horror movies that created some of the most iconic characters. If you love horror, “Sleepy Hollow” is a must-watch to enrich this month’s spooky spirit. This movie adaptation of Washington Irving’s classic tale, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” is directed by Halloween movie icon, Tim Burton. The film is set in the town of Sleepy Hollow and follows a schoolteacher from New York City named Ichabod Crane. Crane is sent to investigate a series of murders that have occurred in the town. Except, these murders are not normal—they are said to be committed by a headless horseman.

As the leaves continue to change and the air becomes crisper, immerse yourself in the movies that encapsulate the season. Grab a blanket, a warm beverage, and tune in to any of these movies that are sure to leave you feeling truly in the fall spirit.

Bethany Justice is in her junior year and studying digital marketing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related