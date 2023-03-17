Restaurant Forte: UVU’s Secret Culinary Arts Restaurant

March 17, 2023 Andrew Kenney
Reading Time: < 1 minutes
Restaurant Forte is a chance for students to learn what it’s like to work in a real restaurant. Andrew Kenney goes to check out what it’s all about! Go to https://www.uvu.edu/culinary/services/forte.html and select “Online Reservations” to reserve your seat at UVU’s Restaurant Forte!
Andrew Kenney is a member of the broadcast team at the UVU Review, and is a sophomore studying Avaition Science, aiming to be a Professional Pilot. He likes working at the UVU Review because it allows him to do something that he enjoys without being cumbersome. Andrew enjoys playing the trombone, skiing, and speedrunning.

