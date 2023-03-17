Restaurant Forte: UVU’s Secret Culinary Arts Restaurant

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Restaurant Forte is a chance for students to learn what it’s like to work in a real restaurant. Andrew Kenney goes to check out what it’s all about! Go to https://www.uvu.edu/culinary/services/forte.html and select “Online Reservations” to reserve your seat at UVU’s Restaurant Forte!

Andrew Kenney is a member of the broadcast team at the UVU Review, and is a sophomore studying Avaition Science, aiming to be a Professional Pilot. He likes working at the UVU Review because it allows him to do something that he enjoys without being cumbersome. Andrew enjoys playing the trombone, skiing, and speedrunning.

Andrew Kenney is a member of the broadcast team at the UVU Review, and is a sophomore studying Avaition Science, aiming to be a Professional Pilot. He likes working at the UVU Review because it allows him to do something that he enjoys without being cumbersome. Andrew enjoys playing the trombone, skiing, and speedrunning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related