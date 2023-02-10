Millie Terrion wins Utah Golf Association’s Hurricane City Amateur

Millie Terrion reflects on her win at the Hurricane City Amateur and previews her expectations for the upcoming spring season.

In an offseason tournament held by the Utah Golf Association on Jan. 21, 2023 Millie Terrion won the Hurricane City Amateur women’s flight after shooting a 4-over-par 76. The Hurricane City Amateur is a 36-hole tournament, cut down to one 18-hole round due to weather conditions, held at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane, UT.

“The win means a lot to me as my hard work in the off-season has paid off”, said Terrion. “Coming out of the winter and indoor season, being able to focus on my swing cues and attitude has given me lots of confidence coming into my spring golf season.”

Terrion was focused from the opening tee to the final putt. When reflecting on the round Terrion stated, “It was all business from the start to the end of the tournament. Just focusing on the next shot helped me to not get so hung up on thinking about winning.”

Terrion is no stranger to the golf course.

“My mom got me into the sport as soon as I could ride along in the golf cart,” said Terrion. “I play because I enjoy being outdoors, spending time with my teammates, and the competitiveness of the sport.”

In high school, Terrion was a four-time all-state honoree, four-time regional medalist and won the 2021 Utah 6A State title. In the recruiting process Terrion chose Utah Valley University because, “It’s fairly close to home and I already had pre-existing relationships with many of the girls already on the team. I was also very excited to come to UVU when my coach, Juli Erickson, took over the position. I really wanted to play for her!”

Whilst competing and representing UVU Terrion is pursuing a Bachelor’s of Art and Design degree.

The Fall 2022 season was Terrion’s first collegiate season.

“Being a freshman, there was a lot of pressure that I put on myself. I wanted to play well for my teammates, my coaches, and represent the university well,” said Terrion.

Terrion fared well in the first half of her season with three top 50 finishes including a top 15 finish at the Kelsey Chugg Invitational at Wolf Creek Resort.

“Now that I’ve played a fall season, I feel [that] some of the pressure to perform has been relieved.”

The spring season for UVU women’s golf is right around the corner , as they will travel down to Washington, UT to compete in the Weber State/Utah Tech Invitational held at Green Springs Golf Course on Feb 13-14.

“Some goals for me individually this season are to travel to every event, continue to work hard for myself and my team, as well as enjoying my time on the course, ” stated Terrion. “As a team, I believe we can compete this year in our WAC Championship tournament. I just want to win it this year.”

For more information on UVU Women’s Golf and a full spring schedule visit go.uvu.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related