Men’s soccer announces their 2023 spring schedule

Utah Valley University men’s soccer program released its 2023 spring schedule on Wednesday one month before their first match. The schedule consists of one away scrimmage and four matches here on campus at Clyde Field.

The Wolverines faired well in the fall season going 7-7-1 in the regular season and 5-4 in Western Athletic Conference play, earning the #4 seed in the WAC tournament. A 3-1 loss to California Baptist, the eventual conference tournament champions,in the first round would end the fall season for the Wolverines.

UVU will open up their spring season in a scrimmage on the road against the Real Monarchs in Herriman, Utah at RSL Zions Bank Indoor Training Field. The Monarchs are a professional club in the MLS Next Pro league, a developmental league for MLS teams to cultivate future players to call up to their clubs. This is the first meeting between the two clubs.

The first official match of the spring season for the Wolverines will take place on Saturday Mar. 18 against Westminster College at Clyde Field. This is the second meeting between the two programs, the first took place in the 2021 Spring season where the Wolverines defeated the Griffins 3-2. The Wolverines look to repeat history and extend the historical record to 2-0.

Utah State University Eastern will make their trip to Orem on Mar. 25 with hopes of winning their first-ever match against the Wolverines. One week later on April 1 Salt Lake Community College visits Clyde Field, which will also be the first meeting between the two programs.

In the spring finale, UVU will host their only out-of-state opponent, Colorado Mesa University. The two universities have no history but hope to end their seasons on a high.

For a look at the official spring schedule or more information visit go.uvu.edu.

