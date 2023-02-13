Men’s golf wins Pizza Hut Pat Hicks Invite; McKinlay wins fourth straight individual title

A 16-under-par team score of 272 in the final round lifts the Wolverines to the top of the Pizza Hut Pat Hicks Invite leaderboard.

The Utah Valley University men’s golf team topped the leaderboard at the Pizza Hut Pat Hicks Invite with a team score of 22-under-par 842 (280-290-272), 20 strokes ahead of the second place team.

A 16-under-par performance in the last round clinched the win for the Wolverines in the 10 team pool after coming into the final round in second place.

Brady McKinlay shot a 7-under-par 65 in the final round to come from three strokes behind and to win his fourth straight individual title by one stroke. McKinaly’s final round consisted of four birdies on the front nine (2, 4, 5, 7) and a bogey (10), eagle (11) and two more birdies (13, 16) on the back nine. McKinlay has now won individual titles in four of the five tournaments he has played this season.

Joseph Glenn shot up the leaderboard in his last round with a 6-under-par performance to score 7-under-par 209 (72-71-66) in the tournament. Glenn’s final round encompassed one bogey, five birdies, and an eagle on a short par four. Glenn finished third in the individual competition.

Caden Weber completes the trio of Wolverine golfers in the top 10 this tournament. In his final round Weber was up and down birding four holes and bogeying three making it hard for him to make a push for the title. Weber shot a 5-under-par 211 (70-70-71) that put him in sixth place, one stroke out from the top five.

Ethan Efford and Kai Iguchi completed the Wolverines five man squad for the tournament. Efford finished the tournament at even shooting 216 (70-76-70) for the tournament finishing tied for 14th. Iguchi finished with a 4-over-par 220 (72-75-73) finishing in 25th.

The Wolverines also had Andrew Hawk and Evan Lawrence compete as individuals in the tournament. Hawk finished 1-over-par one stroke behind teammate Efford, finishing tied for 19th. Lawrance shot 5-over-par 221 (74-75-72) placing tied for 26th.

Sunbrook Golf Course is a 6781 yard par-72 located in St. George, UT.

The Wolverines will travel to Goodyear, Arizona to compete in the Loyola Invitational at Palm Valley Golf Club on Feb. 26-28.



For a full schedule and more information visit go.uvu.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related