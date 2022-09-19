Men’s golf enters 2022-23 season with poise and experience

Utah Valley University’s men’s golf team started their season last week at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, returning all five WAC Championship competitors from the previous season, including second team All-WAC Brady McKinlay and Joseph Glenn.

Utah Valley University’s men’s golf team officially began their season at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational last Friday, at the Eisenhower Blue Course in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Wolverines finished 13th overall with a score of 880 at the invitational, which was 46 strokes behind winner Colorado State.

Wolverine star junior Brady McKinlay finished 19th overall and 1-under-par overall at the invitational. Senior Caden Weber took 31st overall with a 2-over-par for the weekend while sophomore Ryan Seamons placed 39th while shooting 5-over-par overall.

This season, the Wolverines return all five golfers who competed in the Western Athletic Confrence Men’s Golf Championship in May.

The returning golfers bring a strong set of skills to the team this season, due to McKinlay and Glenn earning second team All-WAC honors at the conclusion of last season. McKinlay also won the Alberta Men’s Amateur Championship at The Ranch Golf and Country Club in Acheson, Alberta, Canada with a three-round score of 11-under-par 202 over the summer.

Along with the championship win, McKinlay and Iguchi were both named Srixon/Celevland Golf All-American Scholars for the second time.

The Wolverines will continue their season at the Colorado State Ram Masters at Fort Collins Country Club in Fort Collins, Colorado from Sep. 19-20. Following the Masters, the Wolverines travel to the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational at the Boulder Country Club in Erie, Colorado from Oct. 3-4.

UVU concludes the first half of the season at the Grier Jones WSU Shocker Invitational at the Crestview Country Club – North in Wichita, Kansas from Oct. 10-11.

The second half of the season picks back up at the Southern Utah University Pat Hicks Invitational at Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George, Utah from Feb. 11-13. The Wolverines then travel to the Loyola Invitational at the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Arizona from Feb. 26-28.

Following the trip to Arizona, the Wolverines travel to the Bash at the Beach invitational at the Surf Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from March 13-14. The Wolverines then return back to Arizona following the Beach invitational and compete in the Wyoming Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona from April 3-4.

The Wolverines will wrap up the regular season at the Universtiy of California Santa Barbara Intercollegiate at Sandpiper Golf Club in Santa Barbara, California from April 10-11 before concluding the season at the Ping Cougar Classic at Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah from April 21-22.

Following the regular season, the Wolverines will compete in the Western Athletic Championship at the Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada from April 28-30.

Writer Sophomore at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.