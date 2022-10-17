Men’s and Women’s cross country compete in Nuttycombe Invitational

Habtamu Cheney, Joel Mendez, and Everlyn Kemboi each placed top-15 in their races contributing significantly to their teams.

In the Nuttycombe Invitational held in Madison, Wisconsin, Habtammu Cheney finished seventh in the men’s race with a time of 24:21.8 for the Wolverines. Joel Mendez finished seconds after Cheney placing tenth with a time of 24:23.3 and Everylyn Kemboi finished thirteenth in the women’s race with a time of 20:09.2 leading the women’s team.

The men’s team placed fifth in the fifteen team pool with 132 points. Colorado University won the event as a team with 68 points. The host school Wisconsin University finished tenth with 231 points.

Three Wolverines finished in the top 20 to help the Wolverines earn their fifth place result. Cheney finished seventh with Mendez finishing seconds after earning the tenth position. Austin Horne placed twentieth with a time of 24:33.1, Max Mahon followed with a time of 24:56.5 earning fiftieth, and Adrian Jones rounding out the Wolverines top five runners with a 25:12.3 time earning seventy fifth.

The Women’s race featured 24 of the top 30 teams in the USTFCCCA National Top 30 Poll. North Carolina State won the event as a team with a 80 point performance. The host school Wisconsin University placed fourteenth with 506 points. The Wolverines placed 20th as a team with 544 points.

A pair of seniors lead the way for the Wolverines with Kemboi finishing thirteenth and Mazzie Melaney finishing ninetieth with a time of 20:50.0. Madison Flippense finished 136th with a time of 21:05.5 and Ari Trimble finished half a second later placing 138th. Maggie Zwahlen took the last spot worth points for the Wolverines with a time of 21:24.0 landing 174th place.

Both Wolverine squads will participate in the Utah Open on Oct. 20 for their next event.

For a full schedule and more information visit gouvu.com.

