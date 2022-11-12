Lemay named WAC Coach of the Year, Stainbrook named OPOY and Shepherd named DPOY

3 mins ago Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

The Utah Valley University women’s soccer team was awarded three postseason awards after becoming WAC regular season champions.

Lemay wins WAC Coach of the Year for the first time in his career (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Utah Valley women’s soccer head coach Chris Lemay was honored as the WAC Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season. Heather Stainbrook was also named the WAC Offensive Player of the Year for the Wolverines and Jenna Shepherd was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Stainbrook and Shepherd were both named to the All-WAC First Team as well.

Lemay led the Wolverines to a regular season record of 13-3-3 and a WAC regular season championship. The Wolverines finished the regular season red-hot, rallying off a six-game winning streak. During that span, the Wolverines average margin of victory was nearly four points.

Stainbrook is the first player from UVU to ever win WAC Offensive Player of the Year. She broke Utah Valley’s records for goals scored in a season with 13 and points scored with 32. She is now UVU’s all-time leading scorer with 28 career goals.

Shepherd has now won WAC Defensive Player of the Year twice in her career after winning the award previously in 2020. She led the way defensively, assisting in the Wolverine’s six shutouts this season. During the Wolverine’s six game winning streak, the defense managed two of those shutouts against Stephen F Austin and Southern Utah.

With Shepherd and Stainbrook both being juniors and Lemay at the helm, this UVU women’s soccer club should remain a force to be reckoned with next season.

