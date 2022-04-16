Kemboi, Bunker lead Wolverines in distance events at Brian Clay Invitational?

This was the first of a trifecta of California meets for the T&F team this week (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The Utah Valley Wolverines distance team in track and field had great outings on Wednesday, April 14 the first and second days of the Brian Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific University in California

All four Wolverines who competed in the women’s 10,000-meter race finished, in order, second, third, fourth, and fifth. Everlyn Kemboi took second during the event, finishing at a time of 33:12.98 and just a few seconds behind first place. Hannah Branch followed behind at third, clocking a time of 33:17.45. Mazzie Melaney came in fourth with a time of 33:35.29. Caila Odekirk was the last Wolverines to finish, in fifth place, with a time of 34:03.06.

Freshman Adam Bunker took fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:44.90, also within a few seconds of first place. Cameron Jacobs finished 30 spots back in 34th place with a time of 9:09.35. Kale Sharp finished in 38th place with a time of 9:14.66 to cap things off for UVU.

The Wolverines didn’t compete in the men’s 10k after Habtamu Cheney did not start. UVU didn’t compete in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase on Wednesday either with Miah Weaver, Madison White, and Zoe Hales not starting after being listed to compete.

The Wolverines did not compete on Thursday, as many competitors did not start their respective races.

