Jojea Kwizera taken 15th overall by CF Montréal in MLS SuperDraft

5 days ago Nathan Farmer

Kwizera dished a WAC -leading 11 assists and scored 21 goals in the 2020-2021 season (Photo courtesy of UVU athletics).

History was made on Tuesday, Jan. 11 when Utah Valley men’s soccer team midfielder Jojea Kwizera was selected with the 15th pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft by CF Montréal. Kwizera is the first player in program history to be selected in the SuperDraft. 

“We’re very happy for Jojea and what he’s accomplished. He has a bright future in this sport,” said UVU head coach Kyle Beckerman. “This is also a great achievement for our program. In addition to winning championships and being successful academically, preparing guys to compete at the next level is also something we want UVU soccer to be known for.”

Kwizera was one of the top playmakers in the country last season, totalling five goals and 11 assists, which was fifth-most in the nation. He was a 2nd team All-WAC selection in the spring and was named to the All-WAC Tournament team this fall after logging a goal and two assists in the Wolverines’ quarterfinal loss to San José State. 

In 2021, CF Montréal finished 10th place in the Eastern Conference and missed out on the MLS Playoffs for the fifth-straight season. The addition of Kwizera should add some much-needed improvements for the club. 

