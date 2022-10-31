ICYMI: UVU announces new $20 million dollar UCCU Stadium

Utah Valley University announced the construction of a new soccer stadium on Oct. 25. The groundbreaking date of the new stadium is still to be determined

Utah Valley University announced plans for the construction of UCCU Stadium, a new $20 million soccer stadium. Funding for the new stadium comes primarily from Utah Community Credit Union, with other funding coming from private and corporate donors.

The stadium will feature locker rooms for both the home and opposing teams, team lounges, additional seating, a press box, as well as other amenities.

“This is a transformational game-changer for our student-athletes,” said Dr. Jared Sumsion, UVU athletic director. “We’re grateful for our long-term partnership with Utah Community Credit Union and shared commitment in the future of our community and state. UCCU Soccer Stadium will be among the finest in the country and will provide the best premium experience that NCAA soccer has to offer.”

UVU, who is currently ranked 11th in the nation for average attendance in women’s soccer and 14th in average attendance for men’s soccer, will add 1,000 overall additional seats with the construction of the new stadium.

“An investment in UVU is an investment in the future,” said UCCU CEO Bret VanAusdal. “It provides tremendous benefits for our children, families, and the entire state, especially since 80% of UVU students are from Utah, and the vast majority settle here after graduation, contributing to our local workforce, industries, and communities.”

Not disrupting ongoing seasons or displacing Wolverine teams, the new stadium will upgrade the south and east sides of the current stadium. Fans can look forward to a team shop, increased concessions as well as designated areas for The Den and the Green Man Group.

UCCU Stadium will take this sport to the next level for our student-athletes and fans,” said UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez. “It will give our men’s and women’s soccer programs an exceptional competitive advantage and open many doors for our student-athletes. We are grateful to Bret VanAusdal and the team at UCCU for their vision, support, and partnership with this stadium and in so many other impactful ways on campus and in our community.”

The new UCCU Stadium’s construction timeline is yet to be determined, so stay tuned on gouvu.com for all new updates and news.

