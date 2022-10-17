How the Wolverines are faring in WAC play so far

Owen Knecht is one of the stand-outs for UVU in conference play (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Utah Valley University is home to many successful fall sports teams. With play in the Western Athletic Conference getting started for most UVU squads, let’s see how the Wolverines have fared so far this season.

Volleyball is currently sitting at 9-7 on the season while starting 3-1 against WAC foes. During WAC play, the Wolverines have defeated Utah Tech (won 3-0) and Seattle University twice (won 3-0 each time) while losing to Sam Houston State in a five-set thriller (lost 3-2).

The Wolverines sit in third place in the WAC, just behind the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Stephen F. Austin University.

The Wolverines will compete next against WAC-newcomer the University of Texas Arlington Mavericks on Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. MT back home at the Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah. The match can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Men’s soccer is currently sitting at 2-5-1 on the season and 0-2 to start WAC play. Their two losses came to WAC fourth-place Grand Canyon University (lost 2-1) and WAC-leader Air Force (lost 3-1). UVU also leads the WAC in shutouts with three on the season.

“Men’s soccer couldn’t really find their rhythm during non-conference play,” said Nathan Farmer of the UVU Athletics. “But they have plenty of potential on the team, especially with guys like Ura Miura and Mark Andros who weren’t on people’s radars to start the season. Their most important games are ahead of them with conference play just getting started, and the WAC should be wide open for any team to take it.”

The Wolverines will next compete against Houston Christian on Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. MT at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah. The match can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Women’s soccer is currently 7-3-3 on the season and 3-1-1 in WAC play. The Wolverines have wins over SHSU (won 1-0), California Baptist University (won 4-3), and GCU (won 2-1). The Wolverines tied with New Mexico State University (drew 1-1) and lost to SU (lost 3-0).

The Wolverines are currently fifth in the WAC behind Utah Tech, NMSU, Southern Utah University, and SU.

“Women’s soccer arguably deserves more credit than they’re getting,” Farmer stated. “Especially from the national polls. Their only two losses are to teams ranked in the top 25, including No. 4 Alabama, but they’re not even receiving votes. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make the NCAA Tournament and potentially make it to the Sweet 16.”

Men’s golf has fared well, especially under the stardom of Brady McKinlay.

“Brady McKinlay has been on fire for men’s golf,” Farmer observed. “He tied the record for the best round in UVU history when he won his first tournament at Colorado State, then he followed it up with another tournament win at Colorado.”

The Wolverines just wrapped up the first half of their season with a 2nd place showing at the Grier Jones WSU Shocker Invitational in Wichita, Kansas. Their season will resume on Feb. 11 at the SUU Pat Hicks Invitational.

Women’s golf, led by sophomore Leighton Shosted, recently finished 11th overall at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational. Their third invitational of the 2022-23 season, and will compete at The Clash at Boulder Creek in Boulder City, Nevada from Oct. 23 through Oct. 25.

Cross country has also been on a tear with the women’s team placing seventh or better in all of their races so far. The women’s team is also ranked 19th in the nation. Everlyn Kemboi has led the way for the women, winning the WAC Athlete of the Week twice. The men have also placed 15th or better in each of their races as well.

