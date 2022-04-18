Field team has an outstanding day at Beach Invitational?

The Utah Valley Wolverines in track and field competed well, taking some top-three finishes and several top-20 finishes in the field events on Friday, April 15 the third day of the Beach Invitational at Long Beach State University in California.

Sophomore Andrew Smith started off the field events for the Wolverines in the men’s hammer throw, heaving the hammer 47.51 meters (155′ 10″) taking 21st overall and 12th in flight four. Josh Clark followed with a throw of 43.66 meters (143′ 3″) while finishing eighth in flight three. Sterling Hatch was also in flight three, finishing at eighth in the flight and 38th overall with a throw at 40.10m (131′ 6″).

Maddy Beyeler gave the Wolverines another top-10 finish in the women’s hammer throw, throwing it 49.37 meters (161′ 11″). Following Beyeler, Elyssa Shaw finished in 35th and 11th in flight one, landing 41.77 meters (137′ 0″). Maezzi Mund finished nearly right behind at 37th overall and fifth in the first flight with 41.11 meters (134′ 10″).

Jared Nation was the only Wolverine to compete in the men’s javelin throw, placing 16th overall, 11th in flight three, and harpooning the javelin 51.59 meters (169′ 3″).

No Wolverines competed in the women’s javelin throws.

Both Wolverines who competed in men’s shot put had top-15 finishes starting with an eighth-place overall finish by Josh Clark, heaving out 16.02 meters (52′ 6¾”) and finishing sixth in a competitive flight four. Andrew Smith followed with 15.23 meters (49′ 11¾”). Sterling Hatch was supposed to compete as well but was one of eight athletes who picked up a foul, which is given when an athlete steps on or beyond the line during the approach run.

Maezzi Mund had a top-15 finish in women’s shot put with 13.22 meters (43′ 4½”), finishing at 15th overall and fifth in flight three. Sarah Carillo did not start.

Andrew Smith had another solid finish for the Wolverines in the men’s discus throw, clocking a throw of 45.30m (148′ 7″) while finishing 21st overall and third in the second flight. Sterling Hatch once again had a foul.

Maddy Beyeler had her second top-20 finish of the day in the women’s discus throw, reaching 40.80 meters (133′ 10″) while taking 16th overall and fourth in flight three. Elyssa Shaw landed at 32.52 meters (106′ 8″) and placed 48th overall with a tenth place finish in flight one. Sarah Carillo once again did not start.

The Wolverines did not compete in the men’s or women’s triple jump nor any long jump events.

Jacob Deming had an outstanding day, finishing third overall in men’s pole vault Open A with 4.63 meters (15′ 2¼”).

Both Ally Keil and Maysen Rollo finished in the top-5 in the women’s pole vault Open A. Keil placed fourth after attaining 3.66 meters (12′ 0″) while Rollo hit the same height of 3.66m (12′ 0″).

Porter Westerlind finished the men’s pole vault invitational in ninth with 4.78 meters (15′ 8¼”) while Alex Lawrence, unfortunately, did not height.

Dallin Snyder finished ninth overall in the men’s high jump invitational and seventh in flight two with a height of 2.03 meters (6′ 8″). Jeffrey Duvinston took 13th overall with 2.03m (6′ 8″) while finishing sixth in heat one.

Carter Cook gave UVU an excellent conclusion to the day for the Wolverines, taking first overall in the men’s high jump Open with a height of 1.98 meters (6′ 6″).

The track team will now come back to Provo, Utah to compete at the BYU Robison Invitational hosted by Brigham Young University from Wednesday, April 20 to Saturday, April 23. The events are expected to last all day each day.

