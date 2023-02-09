Everlyn Kemboi earns WAC Indoor Track Athlete of the Week

Kemboi captures win in the women’s 3000-meter run at the Stacy Dragila Open and now holds the fastest event time in WAC this season.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics.

Everlyn Kemboi, Utah Valley University senior and All-American, was named the Western Athletic Conference TicketSmarter Women’s Track Athlete of the Week on Feb. 1.

Kemboi earned the honors after a win in the women’s 3000-meter event on Jan. 28 at the Stacy Dragila Invitational. Kemboi finished with an adjusted time of 9:12.57 which places her at the top of WAC ranks in the women’s 3000-meter and 23rd in NCAA Division I as of Feb. 1.

The 3000-meter run placed Kemboi in the UVU record books as her 9:12.57 was the fastest for indoor track in school history. Kemboi also holds the indoor 5000-meter school record with a time of 16:14.00 time set during the 2022 indoor season, along with the Distance Medley team time of 11:41.63 set in 2022 as well.

Kemboi will look to repeat her performance in the WAC Indoor Championships in Spokane, WA on Feb. 24. 

For more information visit gouvu.com

