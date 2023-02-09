Everlyn Kemboi earns WAC Indoor Track Athlete of the Week

Kemboi captures win in the women’s 3000-meter run at the Stacy Dragila Open and now holds the fastest event time in WAC this season.

Everlyn Kemboi, Utah Valley University senior and All-American, was named the Western Athletic Conference TicketSmarter Women’s Track Athlete of the Week on Feb. 1.

Kemboi earned the honors after a win in the women’s 3000-meter event on Jan. 28 at the Stacy Dragila Invitational. Kemboi finished with an adjusted time of 9:12.57 which places her at the top of WAC ranks in the women’s 3000-meter and 23rd in NCAA Division I as of Feb. 1.

The 3000-meter run placed Kemboi in the UVU record books as her 9:12.57 was the fastest for indoor track in school history. Kemboi also holds the indoor 5000-meter school record with a time of 16:14.00 time set during the 2022 indoor season, along with the Distance Medley team time of 11:41.63 set in 2022 as well.

Kemboi will look to repeat her performance in the WAC Indoor Championships in Spokane, WA on Feb. 24.

For more information visit gouvu.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related